Dalton Kincaid Not Expected To Play
3 days agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), who is listed as questionable to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, is not expected to suit up, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The second-year tight end has not played since Week 10, but the Bills are now up to seven consecutive wins. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir has drawn a team-best 28 combined targets in the three prior games Kincaid has missed, but tight end Dawson Knox has also seen increased receiving volume. Knox has 136 receiving yards in the past three weeks, making him the logical fantasy fill-in for Kincaid if he's still available.
Source: NFL Network
