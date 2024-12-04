Ben Simmons Listed As Questionable For Wednesday
3 days agoBrooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, but reports indicate he is expected to play. Simmons sat out Monday's game against the Bulls for back injury management, but the team seems hopeful about his availability. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status ahead of tip-off. In his most recent appearance against the Orlando Magic, the veteran guard logged 12 minutes, dishing out five assists but going scoreless.
Source: NBA Injury Report
