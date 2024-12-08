Baker Mayfield Throws Three Touchdowns In Victory
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made some mistakes but ultimately prevailed during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield completed 18-of-29 passing attempts for 295 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. It was a hot start for Mayfield who capped off the first two drives with touchdowns. After that, Mayfield got sacked four times and threw a pair of interceptions in the first half. It wasn't the prettiest outing for Mayfield, but he was still able to give fantasy managers quality production. It's going to get tougher for Mayfield next week against a Los Angeles Chargers defense. Mayfield should remain a QB1 but on the lower end.
Source: ESPN
