Azeez Al-Shaair Suspension Upheld
2 days agoHouston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had his three-game suspension upheld on Wednesday. Al-Shaair will now sit out Weeks 15, 16, and 17 following the Texans' Week 14 bye. Al-Shaair was suspended for three games without pay for a late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 13. Lawrence was sliding when Al-Shaair delivered a hit to the helmet of the quarterback with his forearm. The suspension came after Al-Shaair was fined twice for other personal fouls earlier this season. His absence is a big loss for the Texans' defense. He had recorded 68 tackles, two sacks, two fumbles forced, and four passes defensed in 10 games this season. He has been all over the field for a solid Texans defense. Luckily the Texans have veteran linebacker Devin White behind Al-Shaair on the depth chart to help weather the storm. Still, the team will need several players to step up as the Texans fight for playoff seeding over the next few weeks.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero