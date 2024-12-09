Austin Reaves Remains On The Shelf Sunday
3 days agoLos Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (pelvis) will miss a fifth straight game on Sunday versus Portland. He was initially regarded as doubtful for the contest before eventually getting ruled out. D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent have shared starts while Reaves has been on the shelf. Russell offers the most fantasy value out of the two, although he struggled in the previous game against Atlanta, finishing a 134-132 overtime loss with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Source: Trevor Lane
Source: Trevor Lane