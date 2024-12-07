Artemi Panarin Scores Twice, Adds A Helper On Friday
4 days agoNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin scored twice and tallied an assist during their victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday evening. Panarin found the back of the net both times in the second period. First, he beat Alex Nedeljkovic on a slap shot just under half-way through the frame. Later, with just a few seconds remaining, Panarin earned his second goal on a snap shot. Panarin would then tally the primary assist on Vincent Trocheck's goal in the final minutes of the third period to put the game out of reach. This outing extended Panarin's point streak to three games, which is a great sign for the 33-year-old, as he tallied just two points over his previous six before this stretch. Despite New York winning just two games out of their last eight, fantasy managers should continue viewing Panarin as an elite winger with immense scoring upside.
Source: NHL.com
