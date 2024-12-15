Artemi Panarin Out On Sunday
3 weeks agoNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (upper body) won't play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis and is considered day-to-day. He will sit out his first game of the campaign after being limited to 14:22 of action in Saturday's heavy 5-1 defeat to Los Angeles. Panarin's absence leaves the Rangers without their top scorer. Panarin has been hot for most of the year despite the team's struggles, registering 15 goals and 36 points in 29 games. Will Cuylle will join the top six for Sunday's action. He's done well this season, logging 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 29 appearances, and will now have additional fantasy value.
Source: New York Rangers PR
