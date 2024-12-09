Anthony Santander Drawing Interest From AL East Clubs
2 days agoFree-agent outfielder Anthony Santander is drawing strong interest from the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees -- all teams who missed out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Santander is a switch-hitting power hitter who has hit 105 home runs over the last three seasons combined, including a career-high 44 last season. The 30-year-old also set career-best marks for RBI (102), runs scored (91), contact rate (82.2%), and barrel rate (11.7%), with a .345 wOBA and 129 wRC+. The veteran has spent his entire career with Baltimore, so moving to any of those teams would keep him with some familiar company. With no signs of slowing down, he figures to be a strong offensive fantasy option in 2025 drafts, regardless of landing spot.
Source: Jon Morosi
