Anthony Cirelli Hurt In Sunday's Win
2 days agoTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) was limited to 4:37 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Vancouver. He left the contest in the first period following a hit from Canucks defenseman Noah Juulsen. Cirelli has taken major strides offensively this season, moving at nearly a point-per-game pace. He's tallied 11 goals and 24 points in 26 appearances. The 27-year-old faces further evaluations on Monday to determine his availability for Tuesday's game against Edmonton. Gage Goncalves or Conor Geekie might land back in the top six if Cirelli can't play. Tampa Bay also lost defenseman Erik Cernak (undisclosed) on Sunday.
Source: Sportsnet
