Anthony Cirelli Doubtful For Tuesday's Matchup
3 days agoTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) has been labeled as doubtful for Tuesday's battle against Edmonton. Cirelli was injured in Sunday's 4-2 win over Vancouver, and it looks like he will miss his first game of the season. Cameron Atkinson will likely re-enter the lineup if Cirelli is ruled out. The veteran winger has been anonymous for most of the campaign, but he's had success in his most recent outings, scoring in two consecutive games. The 35-year-old has amassed three goals and five points with 16 appearances across the season.
Source: Gabby Shirley
Source: Gabby Shirley