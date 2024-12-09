Another Superb Performance For De'Von Achane In Overtime Win Over Jets
3 days agoMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane carried the ball 14 times for 24 yards and a touchdown in their 32-26 overtime victory over the New York Jets. He also added six receptions on seven targets for 45 yards. This is the sixth time in the last seven games that Achane has found the end zone and scored at least 15-plus PPR fantasy points. The touchdown came from two yards out on the opening drive to give Miami an early 7-0 lead. While the rushing totals have not been great recently, he has proven time and time again that he doesn't need the ball a ton to produce. His role is as safe as almost any other back in the NFL, with Miami having no more margin for error for the rest of the season. Next on the schedule is a matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 15.
Source: NFL
