Andrew Wiggins Will Not Play On Sunday
3 days agoGolden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota. The 29-year-old was limited to 19 minutes against the Timberwolves on Friday due to an ankle injury and isn't considered healthy enough to play in Sunday's rematch. Due to Wiggins' absence, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and Gary Payton II could all receive additional playing time on Sunday. However, Golden State has been staggering minutes across the team this season, so there may not be a clear beneficiary in this situation.
Source: Alan Horton
