Andrew Nembhard Out On Wednesday
2 days agoIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (rest) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Nembhard has recently returned from a 12-game absence, playing in back-to-back contests, including a 19-minute outing against Toronto where he tallied six points and four assists. Wednesday will serve as a rest day as the team eases him back into action. In his absence, Quenton Jackson and T.J. McConnell could see more opportunities. So far this season, Nembhard has averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 24.4 minutes per game.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report