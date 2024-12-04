Andrew Nembhard Is Available Tuesday
3 days agoIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is set to play Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, marking his second game back after a 12-game absence due to left patellofemoral inflammation. The 24-year-old made a solid impact in his return, scoring 14 points in just 15 minutes, though he could still face a minutes restriction as he works his way back to full fitness. Normally logging around 25 minutes per game, Nembhard is expected to rejoin the starting lineup and provide a boost for the Pacers.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report