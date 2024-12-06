Andrei Svechnikov Posts Career-High Four Points Versus Avalanche
1 hour agoCarolina Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov stole the show against Colorado on Thursday, leading all skaters with a career-high four points in a 5-3 win. Svechnikov racked up three assists, two on the power play, before capping off his career night with an empty-net goal. The big performance ended a four-game point drought for Svechnikov. The Russian forward hasn't been a regular on the score sheet in recent games, but he won't have many complaints about the season overall. In 26 appearances, Svechnikov has contributed nine goals and 13 assists. Half of his 22 points have come with the man advantage. Svechnikov's prowess on the power play might help him start a point streak in the next matchup against the Islanders, who have the league's worst penalty kill
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN