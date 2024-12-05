Amon-Ra St. Brown Has An Enticing Challenge Ahead
2 days agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will aim to continue his steady production when Detroit hosts the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night in Week 14. St. Brown led the team in receiving during the Lions' close 23-20 Thanksgiving win over the Bears, catching five of seven targets for 73 yards. While Jared Goff looked to TE Sam LaPorta for both passing touchdowns, St. Brown remains the top option in Detroit's offense, which leads the NFL in points per game. The Packers' secondary presents a challenge, allowing the seventh-fewest receiving yards and eighth-fewest receptions to wideouts this season. However, if Jaire Alexander (knee) is limited or sidelined again, St. Brown's chances of capitalizing will significantly improve. Fantasy managers should continue treating St. Brown as a reliable WR1 despite the potentially stingy matchup.
Source: RotoBaller
