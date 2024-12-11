Alperen Sengun Questionable For Wednesday
2 days agoHouston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Golden State. He's dealing with a sore left knee and might be out for the first time this season. With backup center Steven Adams (knee) also questionable for the contest, Houston's frontcourt could be very thin against the Warriors. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jock Landale will handle the center minutes if Sengun and Adams aren't available. It's a good matchup for centers, as Golden State allows the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing fives.
Source: NBA Injury Report
