Alexandre Carrier Out Week-To-Week
2 days agoNashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier (upper body) is considered week-to-week. The 28-year-old was injured on Saturday versus Ottawa and didn't participate in Monday's practice session. Averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, Carrier has contributed one goal and six assists in 28 games this season. He's second on the team with 49 blocks and has delivered 31 hits. Marc Del Gaizo is expected to replace Carrier in the lineup on Tuesday against Calgary. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Del Gaizo, as his offensive contributions have been limited to three assists. In 16 appearances, he's also tallied 23 blocks and 23 hits.
Source: Brooks Bratten
Source: Brooks Bratten