Alexandar Georgiev Traded To Sharks
2 days agoColorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been traded to the San Jose Sharks. The Avalanche also departed with forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick in the deal, receiving goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and forward Givani Smith. This is the second goalie deal in a short space of time for the Avalanche, who picked up Scott Wedgewood from Nashville on Nov. 30. With its No. 1, Georgiev, off form, Colorado has registered a league-worst .880 save percentage this season. Georgiev, who's been the league leader in wins for two consecutive seasons, has finished 8-7-0 across 17 starts this campaign. He will need to outplay Vitek Vanecek in San Jose to earn regular playing time.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN