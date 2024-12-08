Alexandar Georgiev Busy In Saturday's Victory
3 days agoColorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced during his victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The Avalanche got out to a two-goal lead, and Georgiev was able to keep Detroit contained. His lone blemish came late in the second period on a deflection by Lucas Raymond. This was a nice bounce-back showing for the 28-year-old, as he has not tallied a victory in each of his previous three outings. Georgiev carried a hefty 5.18 GAA and a .823% SV during this stretch. Overall, Georgiev sits with a 3.38 GAA and .874% SV. Despite this promising showing, fantasy managers should continue to view Georgiev as a high-risk streaming option in favorable matchups, given his struggles throughout the opening months of the season.
Source: NHL.com
