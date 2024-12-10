Alex Lange Begins Playing Catch
1 day agoDetroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange (lat) has begun playing catch three times a week from 120 feet, according to the team. Lange underwent lat surgery in June which caused him to miss the entire second half of the 2024 season. Before the injury, the 29-year-old posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 18 2/3 innings. He tallied two saves and posted an underwhelming 17:21 BB:K ratio. However, he did generate whiffs at an elite 33.3% mark. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status leading up to Spring Training, as he may be able to participate, given his current pace. While Jason Foley will likely operate as the go-to ninth-inning option in Detroit this coming season, Lange could eventually mix in for opportunities as he tallied 26 saves during the 2023 season.
Source: Detroit Tigers
