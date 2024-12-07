Adin Hill Leads The Way On Friday
4 days agoVegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced en route to defeating the Dallas Stars to extend their winning streak to three games on Friday. Hill's only mistakes came from a wrist shot by Mavrik Bourque in the second frame and Mason Marchment in the final frame. Hill has won each of his previous three starts and has been quite impressive as of late. Hill has only allowed three or more goals on one occasion over his previous eight starts. During this span, the 28-year-old boasts a stellar .938% SV with a 1.73 GAA and a 6-1-1 record. Overall, Hill sits with a solid 2.63 GAA, .903% SV, and a 12-4-2 record. Fantasy managers should continue to expect Hill to see the vast majority of starts in the crease going forward. He is tentatively scheduled to face the Winnipeg Jets in his next start.
Source: NHL.com
