Adem Bona Ruled Out For Friday With Knee Contusion
14 hours agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (knee) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Bona is dealing with a left knee contusion. The rookie has been getting more minutes as of late with both Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond dealing with their own injury issues. Bona hadn't been making much of a fantasy impact, averaging just 3.3 PPG and 3.0 RPG off the bench in the last three games, two without Drummond active. Bona's absence won't have much impact on the Sixers against Orlando. Drummond, who's listed as questionable, will be a solid fantasy option from a rebounding standpoint if he's able to play.
Source: NBA Injury Report
