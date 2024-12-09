Adam Thielen Records First 100-Yard Game Of Season
2 days agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen finished with nine receptions on 11 targets for 102 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The veteran has been money since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 13, totaling 258 yards and a touchdown over his last three games. He has been quarterback Bryce Young's most consistent and reliable target, and Sunday was no different. His key moment in this game came on an improbable 4th-and-2 reception off a tipped ball, saving a drive that eventually resulted in a touchdown. Thielen remains a surprise late-season flex option as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Carolina in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
