Aaron Rodgers Throws One TD In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 39 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Rodgers threw for a season-high in yards but he was unable to manage more than one touchdown pass in the close loss to Miami. His lone touchdown pass was a three-yard completion to Davante Adams in the third quarter, the pair's 79th touchdown across the regular and postseason. Rodgers now has 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. He will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
