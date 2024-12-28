A.J. Brown Removed From Injury Report, A Volatile WR1 Against Cowboys
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) will aim to build on his recent performance when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Brown earned a season-high 15 targets in last week's game, as backup quarterback Kenny Pickett leaned heavily on Brown—targeting him on over 60% of his passes, showing trust in the star receiver. Despite opening this week on the injury report, Brown was cleared to play on Sunday. The matchup against Dallas is promising, as the Cowboys have given up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Known for his dominance in man coverage, Brown could exploit a defense that struggles in this area. Dallas ranks 22nd in pass defense, allowing 223.7 passing yards per game, and has surrendered 23 passing touchdowns in 2024. Regardless of who is under center for Philadelphia, Brown remains a WR1 in Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
