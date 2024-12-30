A.J. Brown Extends Scoring Streak In Quiet Week
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a modest showing in the team's 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Brown caught three passes for 36 yards but salvaged his fantasy output with a touchdown, marking his third consecutive game finding the end zone. This week, Brown took a backseat to fellow wideout DeVonta Smith, who led the Eagles in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. While Brown's yardage total was underwhelming, his consistent presence in the red zone has been a bright spot for fantasy managers. The Eagles will look to close the regular season strong in Week 18 when they host the New York Giants.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN