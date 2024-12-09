Patrick Taylor (RB, SF) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add In All Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 4% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Taylor was called into action late in Sunday's win over the Bears when Isaac Guerendo went down with a toe injury. Taylor finished with 25 yards on seven carries and scored a late touchdown.
Before Sunday's game, Taylor had not seen any action since he carried twice against Dallas back in Week 8. However, he could find himself as the lead back in Week 15 as the Niners have a short week to prepare for the Rams on Thursday night.
Yay, the data aligned with the production! #49ers Isaac Guerendo FEASTED as a rusher AND a receiver against the Bears. Unfortunately, Guerendo left with a foot injury, so Patrick Taylor will probably be one of the top waiver-wire additions in the playoffs. https://t.co/N0Ub2ddKCj pic.twitter.com/RYKys1D8LT
— Corbin (@corbin_young21) December 9, 2024
Guerendo was very effective running behind San Francisco's excellent offensive line and got involved in the passing game, too. Coach Kyle Shanahan called him "day-to-day" today and said he may still have a shot to play Thursday. But in the meantime, Taylor should be added everywhere just in case Guerendo can't go as he'd be next in line for the majority of running back touches in a good matchup against the Rams.
