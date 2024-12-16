X
NFL DFS Lineup Picks For FanDuel, DraftKings - Bears vs. Vikings MNF Showdown (Week 15)

3 weeks ago
Welcome back, RotoBallers! We have an NFC North showdown tonight as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (4-9) head up to Minnesota to take on Sam Darnold and the Vikings (11-2). These two teams met just a few weeks ago in Chicago where the Vikings eked out a 30-27 win. Let’s see how this one plays out.

Thanks to today's advanced analytics, I'll do my best to provide you with as much in-depth analysis as possible regarding positional matchups and the like to help put some lunch money in your pocket. Let's make some coin this season, gang, and get right to it.

I will provide you with daily fantasy football picks on FanDuel and DraftKings for the Bears vs. Vikings Monday night NFL DFS showdown slate on December 16. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.

MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Aaron Jones - RB, $15,000 (DK), $13,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 197 rushing attempts, 893 rushing yards, 43 targets, 37 receptions, 302 receiving yards, six touchdowns
  • Projected Rush DVOA: 2.43%

I’ll start this slate off with Aaron Jones, Minnesota's RB1. Jones was limited at Thursday’s walkthrough with an injury but turned in a full practice on Friday and should be a go for this one. Jones had an excellent showing in Week 12 against Chicago, picking up 129 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. 

Tonight, my model projects Jones to rush for 97.04 yards, adding 2.4 receptions on 3.33 targets for 16.53 yards and 0.79 total touchdowns. 

DJ Moore - WR, $12,000 (DK), $12,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 104 targets, 68 receptions, 712 receiving yards, five touchdowns
  • Opponent DVOA vs. WR1: 1.3%

I’ll flip the field and take a look at DJ Moore next. Despite the off-season additions of Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and Rome Odunze, Moore has established himself as the top option in the Chicago passing offense. He’s been particularly hot lately, catching 28-of-38 targets for 314 yards and two touchdowns in the last four weeks. 

Tonight, my model projects Moore to catch 6.18 of 8.8 targets for 67.3 yards and 0.35 total touchdowns. 

Other Captains/MVPs: Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold, T.J. Hockenson, Vikings D/ST

Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Jordan Addison - WR, $8,400 (DK), $11,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 68 targets, 44 receptions, 708 receiving yards, eight touchdowns
  • Opponent DVOA vs. WR2: 35.3%

Speaking of hot receivers, Jordan Addison is on absolute fire right now. Addison has had quiet games this season, but he’s also had very loud games, including his eight-reception, 162-yard performance against the Bears in Week 12. He somehow turned in an even better performance last week against the Falcons, catching eight of 12 targets for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

My model projects him to catch 5.19 of 7.13 targets for 78.42 yards and 0.46 touchdowns tonight. 

D’Andre Swift - RB, $7,600 (DK), $10,000 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 193 rushing attempts, 742 rushing yards, 41 targets, 34 receptions, 315 receiving yards, and five touchdowns
  • Projected Rush DVOA: -27.8%

I’ll take a look at D’Andre Swift next. Aside from a very strong six week stretch in the middle of the season, Swift hasn’t necessarily been what I think the Bears wanted him to be this season. The volume has been there, but Swift hasn’t shown the same efficiency he showed last year in Philadelphia. 

Tonight, my model projects Swift to run for 53.15 yards, adding another 22.7 yards on 2.11 receptions and 0.42 total touchdowns.

Other Flex Options: Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Caleb Williams

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

T.J. Hockenson - TE, $5,800 (DK), $9,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 36 targets, 27 receptions, 299 receiving yards
  • Opponent DVOA vs. TE: 0.7%

I’ll start my value plays with T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson, who missed the first eight weeks of the season recovering from a torn ACL, has been a solid addition to this Vikings offense. Hockenson’s best game this season has come against this Bears team, where he caught seven of nine targets for 113 yards. 

My model projects Hockenson to catch 4.54 of 6.7 targets for 52.95 yards tonight. He hasn’t found the end zone this season, but tonight might be a good time to bet it. My model projects him to score 0.42 touchdowns in this one. 

Minnesota Vikings - D/ST, $5,400 (DK), $8,500 (FD)

Key Stats

  • 2024 Stats: 17.85 points per game allowed, 40 sacks, 20 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns

I’ll wrap things up with the Vikings' defense and special teams' unit. The Vikings have shown a lot of variance this season, though it’s been more good than bad lately. The Bears scored 27 points the first time these two teams matched up, but a lot has changed in those three weeks, particularly the head coach and offensive play caller for the Bears. I think this Minnesota defense hunkers down, and forces Caleb Williams to make quick decisions, causing multiple turnovers. 

Other Value Options: Cam Akers, Cole Kmet, Jalen Nailor

Have a good week, everyone!



