ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone has barely seen the field on offense this season. He is the RB122 for the year, averaging 0.6 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The veteran running back has three rushing attempts for 15 yards and 1.5 fantasy points over the past two weeks.
However, Boone will see an uptick in work over the final two weeks of the season. The Panthers placed Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve today with calf and knee injuries. He joins Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) on injured reserve.
Sources: After rushing for 1,195 yards this season, Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being placed on injured reserve today due to a calf and knee injury. His impressive season now has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/pTNVeUZAJa
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024
Boone will split the backfield work with Raheem Blackshear and former wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. However, fantasy players should avoid starting any Panthers running back in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have held running backs to 49 rushing yards and 9.1 fantasy points per game over their past four contests.
