Mike Boone (RB, CAR) – Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 17

2 weeks ago
Mike Boone - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL Injury News
BALLER MOVE: Add in 14-Team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 1% of Yahoo Leagues

ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers running back Mike Boone has barely seen the field on offense this season. He is the RB122 for the year, averaging 0.6 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The veteran running back has three rushing attempts for 15 yards and 1.5 fantasy points over the past two weeks.

However, Boone will see an uptick in work over the final two weeks of the season. The Panthers placed Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve today with calf and knee injuries. He joins Miles Sanders (ankle) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) on injured reserve.

Boone will split the backfield work with Raheem Blackshear and former wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. However, fantasy players should avoid starting any Panthers running back in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have held running backs to 49 rushing yards and 9.1 fantasy points per game over their past four contests.

 

