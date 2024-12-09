BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-Team Leagues
ROSTERED IN: 5% of Yahoo Leagues
ANALYSIS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan was a deep sleeper candidate entering the 2024 NFL season. However, the rookie wide receiver has had limited fantasy football value. He is the WR90 for the year, averaging 5.5 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The former Washington scored single-digit fantasy points in every game entering Week 14.
However, McMillan was outstanding on Sunday in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie wide receiver had four receptions on seven targets for 59 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 19.9 half-point PPR fantasy points. He set career highs in nearly every category. Furthermore, McMillan had only one receiving touchdown entering the game.
Baker finds McMillan and the @Buccaneers take an early lead!
📺: #LVvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/pAta35K12R
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024
More importantly, the rookie led the Buccaneers with seven targets on Sunday, seeing nearly 30% more than Mike Evans. While fantasy players shouldn’t expect him to have two receiving touchdowns every week, McMillan is worth adding in standard-size leagues.
