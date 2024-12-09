X
Jalen McMillan (WR, TB) – Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 15

4 days ago by
Jalen McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. More Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups
2. Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
3. Hollywood Brown (WR, KC) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
4. Braelon Allen (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
5. Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
6. Patrick Taylor (RB, SF) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12-Team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 5% of Yahoo Leagues

ANALYSIS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan was a deep sleeper candidate entering the 2024 NFL season. However, the rookie wide receiver has had limited fantasy football value. He is the WR90 for the year, averaging 5.5 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. The former Washington scored single-digit fantasy points in every game entering Week 14.

However, McMillan was outstanding on Sunday in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie wide receiver had four receptions on seven targets for 59 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 19.9 half-point PPR fantasy points. He set career highs in nearly every category. Furthermore, McMillan had only one receiving touchdown entering the game.

More importantly, the rookie led the Buccaneers with seven targets on Sunday, seeing nearly 30% more than Mike Evans. While fantasy players shouldn’t expect him to have two receiving touchdowns every week, McMillan is worth adding in standard-size leagues.

 

More Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Kendre Miller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Kendre Miller (RB, NO) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues ROSTERED IN: 11% of Leagues ANALYSIS: For those who have been waiting all year for a potential Kendre Miller breakout, the time might finally have arrived. Miller is coming off his most touches (10) in a game this season and even scored a touchdown in late week's […]

Dan Palyo 6 hours ago
Marquise Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Hollywood Brown (WR, KC) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues (Use IR Slot) ROSTERED IN: 23% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is expected to return to practice this week. While he was initially declared to be out for the season, it actually appears he will have a chance of playing soon. He's […]

John Johnson 2 days ago
Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Braelon Allen (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in all formats ROSTERED IN: 58% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Allen performed just fine in his first start of the season, but not many were expecting him to be outplayed by fellow backup Isaiah Davis. Allen ran for 43 yards on 11 carries and added 38 yards on four catches, however, it was […]

Dan Palyo 3 days ago
Isaiah Davis - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Isaiah Davis (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in 12+ Team Leagues ROSTERED IN: 11% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Isaiah Davis produced a surprising performance on Sunday when he ran 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Most expected rookie Braelon Allen to dominate the snaps in the backfield for the Jets with Breece Hall out, but it was Davis […]

Dan Palyo 3 days ago
Patrick Taylor Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Patrick Taylor (RB, SF) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add In All Leagues ROSTERED IN: 4% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Taylor was called into action late in Sunday's win over the Bears when Isaac Guerendo went down with a toe injury. Taylor finished with 25 yards on seven carries and scored a late touchdown. Before Sunday's game, Taylor had not seen any action […]

Dan Palyo 4 days ago


