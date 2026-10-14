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Is Michael Pittman Jr. Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 6)

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Is Michael Pittman Jr. out for the season? When is Michael Pittman Jr. coming back? The latest Michael Pittman Jr. injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Michael Pittman Jr. Out for the 2026 Season?
Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ acquisition of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has not exactly gone as planned.

When Pittsburgh brought in Pittman in the offseason, it was to add a solid WR2 to a thin receiving corps that was highlighted by top target DK Metcalf but did not have much experience or depth on the back end. Pittman, who has two 1,000-yard years to his credit, was supposed to solve that problem.

But Pittman has just added to Pittsburgh’s problems at the receiver position. He only caught seven passes for 89 yards in the three games he played in, and now he is on injured reserve with a left foot injury. Will he miss the remainder of the regular season? Here is the latest:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Michael Pittman Jr. Out for the 2026 Season?

Pittman has not been ruled out for the season, nor has there even been any chatter about that possibility. He was placed on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he is forced to miss the next four games and is not eligible to return to action until mid-November.

The Pittman injury does not sound season-ending unless we are not being told the whole story. It is being reported that he has been battling the dreaded plantar fasciitis this year and aggravated it in practice before Pittsburgh’s Week 5 weekend clash against his old team, the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittman was trying to play through the pain, but whatever he did to it in practice last week was the final straw. It is hard to run and cut with plantar fasciitis. Rest is usually the only option when it gets to be real bad.

Pittman does not necessarily have to come off the injured reserve when he is eligible, so this means fantasy managers will have to monitor his situation to see if he is 100 percent in a month or if he might need extra time before he can be back catching Aaron Rodgers’ wobbly ducks.

 

Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

It is probably safe to drop Pittman in standard leagues since he will be a non-factor for the next month and was not much of a factor when he was on the field. He remains a must-hold in dynasty leagues as he could bounce back and be a 1,000-yard receiver again in 2027 once fully healthy and a major part of Pittsburgh’s passing attack. And maybe he could be a surprise contributor for your fantasy squad in the latter months of this season.

In the interim, WR3 Roman Wilson would have seen his fantasy stock rise due to Pittman’s absence. Wilson has shown flashes of being a game breaker as he has had more targets and playing time than anyone thought he would. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit Wilson too, though. He will miss Pittsburgh’s next game against Tampa Bay with a finger injury.

Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has already scored four touchdowns in the first five games, certainly gets a fantasy bump with Pittman (and Wilson) being out. He has become Rodgers’ favorite target inside the red zone due to his big body, and he will even get more scoring opportunities with the six-foot-four Pittman sidelined.

2026 second-round pick Germie Bernard moves up on the receiver depth chart and target totem pole due to Pittman’s untimely injury and gets the benefits this week Wilson would have gotten. The plan was probably to bring Bernard along slowly with Metcalf, Pittman, Freiermuth, and Wilson all around to catch Rodgers' passes, but Bernard is now the de facto WR2 for at least this week and will be pressed to make plays over the next couple of weeks.

Injuries are a major part of football and fantasy football. Pittman has been durable and consistent over his first six seasons, missing only a handful of games entering the 2026 campaign.  Do not call him a fantasy bust yet, but feel free to cut him in your fantasy league and hitch your wagon to another available receiver.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard compared to others:

DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DK Metcalf
vs
Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Germie Bernard
vs
Ladd McConkey
Germie Bernard
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Germie Bernard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
RJ Harvey
Germie Bernard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Mark Andrews
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Blake Corum
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Darren Waller
Germie Bernard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Jake Ferguson
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Davante Adams
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Evans
Germie Bernard
vs
Parker Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens

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Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
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Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
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Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
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Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
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Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
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Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
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to Miss Tuesday's Game
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Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
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Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
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Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
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Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
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Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
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Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
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Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
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Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
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Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
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Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
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Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
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