Is Michael Pittman Jr. out for the season? When is Michael Pittman Jr. coming back? The latest Michael Pittman Jr. injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 6 of 2026.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ acquisition of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has not exactly gone as planned.
When Pittsburgh brought in Pittman in the offseason, it was to add a solid WR2 to a thin receiving corps that was highlighted by top target DK Metcalf but did not have much experience or depth on the back end. Pittman, who has two 1,000-yard years to his credit, was supposed to solve that problem.
But Pittman has just added to Pittsburgh’s problems at the receiver position. He only caught seven passes for 89 yards in the three games he played in, and now he is on injured reserve with a left foot injury. Will he miss the remainder of the regular season? Here is the latest:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
- PPR rankings
- Half-PPR rankings
- Non-PPR (Standard) rankings
- Rookie rankings
- Superflex rankings
- Best Ball rankings
- Underdog rankings
- Dynasty rankings
- IDP rankings
Is Michael Pittman Jr. Out for the 2026 Season?
Pittman has not been ruled out for the season, nor has there even been any chatter about that possibility. He was placed on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he is forced to miss the next four games and is not eligible to return to action until mid-November.
The Pittman injury does not sound season-ending unless we are not being told the whole story. It is being reported that he has been battling the dreaded plantar fasciitis this year and aggravated it in practice before Pittsburgh’s Week 5 weekend clash against his old team, the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said WR Michael Pittman re-injured his foot and now is expected to miss multiple weeks. https://t.co/4YEtQaKuCP
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2026
Pittman was trying to play through the pain, but whatever he did to it in practice last week was the final straw. It is hard to run and cut with plantar fasciitis. Rest is usually the only option when it gets to be real bad.
Pittman does not necessarily have to come off the injured reserve when he is eligible, so this means fantasy managers will have to monitor his situation to see if he is 100 percent in a month or if he might need extra time before he can be back catching Aaron Rodgers’ wobbly ducks.
Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
It is probably safe to drop Pittman in standard leagues since he will be a non-factor for the next month and was not much of a factor when he was on the field. He remains a must-hold in dynasty leagues as he could bounce back and be a 1,000-yard receiver again in 2027 once fully healthy and a major part of Pittsburgh’s passing attack. And maybe he could be a surprise contributor for your fantasy squad in the latter months of this season.
In the interim, WR3 Roman Wilson would have seen his fantasy stock rise due to Pittman’s absence. Wilson has shown flashes of being a game breaker as he has had more targets and playing time than anyone thought he would. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit Wilson too, though. He will miss Pittsburgh’s next game against Tampa Bay with a finger injury.
Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has already scored four touchdowns in the first five games, certainly gets a fantasy bump with Pittman (and Wilson) being out. He has become Rodgers’ favorite target inside the red zone due to his big body, and he will even get more scoring opportunities with the six-foot-four Pittman sidelined.
2026 second-round pick Germie Bernard moves up on the receiver depth chart and target totem pole due to Pittman’s untimely injury and gets the benefits this week Wilson would have gotten. The plan was probably to bring Bernard along slowly with Metcalf, Pittman, Freiermuth, and Wilson all around to catch Rodgers' passes, but Bernard is now the de facto WR2 for at least this week and will be pressed to make plays over the next couple of weeks.
Germie Bernard a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amid Wide Receiver Injuries
https://t.co/ciKVJOFHT6
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 12, 2026
Injuries are a major part of football and fantasy football. Pittman has been durable and consistent over his first six seasons, missing only a handful of games entering the 2026 campaign. Do not call him a fantasy bust yet, but feel free to cut him in your fantasy league and hitch your wagon to another available receiver.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!