J.K. Dobbins has been a strong addition to the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but his recent injury has fantasy managers searching for answers.
The 25-year-old suffered a left knee MCL sprain in Week 12 during Monday Night Football versus his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. The injury occurred on an unfortunate tackle late in the first half, forcing him to exit the game and head to the locker room.
This was the last snap J.K. Dobbins played last night. Was ruled out with a knee injury. Can see he got his right leg caught on an awkward tackle.

Placed on injured reserve before Week 13, the Ohio State product is required to miss at least four games. This makes him available to return in Week 17 against the New England Patriots, but the running back's status remains uncertain. With his injury history, the Chargers may proceed with caution.
Is J.K. Dobbins Out For The Season?
Dobbins' current injury adds to an already extensive history, including a torn ACL that sidelined him for all of 2021 and an Achilles tear that restricted him to one game in 2023.
While his MCL sprain is not season-ending by definition, the fifth-year player's history and the timing of this injury make his return in 2024 questionable, especially with the Chargers' playoff hopes dimming. Even if he is medically cleared for Week 17, the team may prioritize his long-term health.
In 11 games this season, Dobbins has been productive, rushing for 766 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 attempts, adding 28 receptions for 134 yards.
J.K. Dobbins destroying the Bengals🥹🥹
A tale as old as time pic.twitter.com/JMRR8y7gpe

His absence leaves Gus Edwards as the lead back, with Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins providing depth. In Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons, the Chargers' offense faced significant challenges, limiting the workload for Edwards and others in the backfield.
For fantasy managers in redraft leagues, Dobbins is a safe drop. With only a few games left in fantasy playoffs, there are better options than holding onto a player unlikely to contribute.
Instead, focus on players who can help you win now. Dobbins' injury history and the Chargers' cautious approach make it improbable he will be a factor this season. Keep an eye on updates, but plan your roster accordingly to stay competitive during the playoffs.
