Derek Carr, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, faces multiple injuries that could end his season. The veteran QB fractured his left, non-throwing hand and is presently in concussion protocol, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi stated Carr is unlikely to play this week and might be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss several weeks with significant fracture in left hand. (via @rapsheet & @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/mrBWyiEF8xBe sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024
With only four weeks remaining in the season and the Saints out of contention, holding the quarterback out might be the best course of action. Fantasy managers should not rely on him for the playoffs and should look for more trustworthy options on waivers.
Is Derek Carr Out For The Season?
Carr sustained his injuries during Sunday's game while diving to convert a first down. He fractured his hand and exited the game late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, he was placed in concussion protocol. While interim head coach Darren Rizzi has not ruled the 33-year-old out entirely this week, all signs point to Carr being unavailable for at least several weeks, with his season likely over.
In Carr's absence, Jake Haener took over under center on Sunday. The team also just signed Ben DiNucci, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who has not played in the NFL since 2020.
Derek Carr with the classic “FOOSH” mechanism and fractured his wrist
Saints are cursed pic.twitter.com/axytj9EP1l
— Edwin Porras, DPT (@FBInjuryDoc) December 8, 2024
Spencer Rattler, who started earlier this season under former head coach Dennis Allen, was not a part of the Saints' plans on Sunday. Rizzi has yet to announce who will start in Week 15 versus the Washington Commanders.
For fantasy purposes, managers should move on from the Fresno State product. The Saints' quarterback situation is far too uncertain to provide reliable value, and Carr's recovery timeline suggests he will not return in time to help in the fantasy playoffs. Managers should explore waiver wire options and secure a dependable replacement for their lineup.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis