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Guards: Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers for 2026-2027 Drafts

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Jalen Brunson - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, NBA DFS Lineup Picks

Updated guards fantasy basketball rankings (PG, SG) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. Point guard/shooting guard rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

We're so close to the start of the NBA season, and couldn't be more excited! Today we're looking at our updated fantasy basketball Guards rankings (point guards and shooting guards) for your remaining 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the guard position (G, PG, SG), but you can find forwards rankings, centers rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

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Guards Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Rank Tier Player Pos Team P-Rank
1 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G OKC PG1
2 1 Luka Doncic G LAL PG2
3 2 Cade Cunningham G DET PG3
4 2 Tyrese Maxey G PHI PG4
5 2 Anthony Edwards G MIN SG1
6 2 Tyrese Haliburton G IND PG5
7 2 Donovan Mitchell G CLE SG2
8 3 Austin Reaves G LAL SG3
9 3 Jamal Murray G DEN PG6
10 3 LaMelo Ball G MIN PG7
11 3 Amen Thompson G HOU SG4
12 3 Derrick White G BOS SG5
13 4 Devin Booker G PHX SG6
14 4 Stephen Curry G GS PG8
15 4 James Harden G CLE SG7
16 4 Josh Giddey G CHI SG8
17 4 Kyrie Irving G DAL PG9
18 5 Trae Young G WSH PG10
19 5 Jalen Brunson G NY PG11
20 5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G ATL SG9
21 5 Darius Garland G LAC PG12
22 5 Dyson Daniels G ATL PG13
23 5 Dejounte Murray G NO SG10
24 6 Keyonte George G UTA SG11
25 6 Jaylen Brown G PHI SG12
26 6 Ty Jerome G MEM PG14
27 6 Ryan Rollins G MIL SG13
28 6 Dylan Harper G SA PG15
29 6 De'Aaron Fox G SA PG16
30 6 Payton Pritchard G BOS PG17
31 6 Tyler Herro G MIL SG14
32 6 Stephon Castle G SA SG15
33 7 Norman Powell G CHI SG16
34 7 Kon Knueppel G CHA SG17
35 7 Immanuel Quickley G TOR PG18
36 7 Damian Lillard G POR PG19
37 8 VJ Edgecombe G PHI SG18
38 8 Ajay Mitchell G OKC PG20
39 8 Coby White G CHA SG19
40 8 Jalen Suggs G ORL SG20
41 8 Cedric Coward G MEM SG21
42 8 Darryn Peterson G UTA SG22
43 9 Darius Acuff Jr. G SAC PG21
44 9 Egor Demin G BKN PG22
45 9 Cason Wallace G OKC PG23
46 9 Andrew Nembhard G IND PG24
47 10 Fred VanVleet G HOU PG25
48 10 CJ McCollum G ATL PG26
49 10 Jalen Green G PHX SG23
50 10 Zach LaVine G SAC SG24
51 10 Pelle Larsson G MIA SG25
52 10 Kevin Porter Jr. G MIL PG27
53 10 Devin Vassell G SA SG26
54 11 Anthony Black G ORL PG28
55 11 RJ Barrett G TOR SG27
56 11 Brandin Podziemski G GS SG28
57 11 Ayo Dosunmu G MIN PG29
58 11 Jared McCain G OKC PG30
59 12 Reed Sheppard G HOU PG31
60 12 Ben Simmons G SAC PG32
61 12 Davion Mitchell G MIA PG33
62 12 Jrue Holiday G POR PG34
63 13 Collin Sexton G LAL PG35
64 13 Collin Gillespie G PHX PG36
65 13 Tre Jones G CHI PG37
66 13 Quentin Grimes G LAL SG29
67 13 Keaton Wagler G LAC SG30
68 13 Ja Morant G POR PG38
69 14 Jeremiah Fears G NO PG39
70 14 Brayden Burries G MIL SG31
71 14 Christian Braun G DEN SG32
72 14 Bilal Coulibaly G WSH SG33
73 14 Scotty Pippen Jr. G MEM PG40
74 14 Sam Merrill G CLE SG34
75 14 Mikel Brown Jr. G BKN PG41
76 15 Jaylon Tyson G CLE SG35
77 15 Cam Spencer G MEM SG36
78 15 Jamal Shead G TOR PG42
79 15 De'Anthony Melton G GS SG37
80 15 Scoot Henderson G POR PG43
81 16 Dru Smith G MIA PG44
82 16 Klay Thompson G MIA SG38
83 16 Isaiah Joe G DET SG39
84 16 Marcus Smart G HOU PG45
85 16 Isaiah Collier G UTA PG46
86 17 Daniss Jenkins G DET PG47
87 17 Max Christie G DAL SG40
88 17 Miles McBride G NY PG48
89 17 Max Strus G LAC SG41
90 17 Baylor Scheierman G BOS SG42
91 17 Terrence Shannon Jr. G MIN SG43
92 17 Keon Ellis G BKN SG44
93 18 Tre Johnson G WSH SG45
94 18 Dennis Schroder G CHA PG49
95 18 Bub Carrington G WSH PG50
96 18 Ja'Kobe Walter G TOR SG46
97 18 Jordan Poole G NO PG51
98 19 T.J. McConnell G IND PG52
99 19 Justin Champagnie G WSH SG47
100 19 Javonte Green G DET SG48
101 19 Luke Kennard G PHX SG49
102 19 Bennedict Mathurin G NO SG50
103 19 AJ Green G MIL SG51
104 19 Moses Moody G GS SG52
105 19 Aaron Wiggins G ATL SG53

 

Guards Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Jamal Murray, G, Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a game-high 21 points in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and scored 10 points in the first quarter, though he missed all three of his attempts from deep. That isn't much of a concern after Murray shot 43.5% from three last season while averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 7.1 assists. DeMar DeRozan should handle plenty of second-unit offense, leaving Murray firmly in place as Denver's No. 2 option behind Nikola Jokic.

Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night. Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.

Jalen Willians, G/F, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams scored a team-high 18 points in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, adding seven rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. Williams' workload climbed from 19 to 21 to 25 minutes across his three preseason appearances, and he averaged 16.7 points on 22-for-39 shooting. The production wasn't the problem last season, but staying on the floor was, as he appeared in only 33 games. If his health holds, Williams should remain the No. 2 scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Keaton Wagler, G, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first preseason start Wednesday, helping Los Angeles beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110. Starting alongside Darius Garland while Kris Dunn rested, the 19-year-old shot 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from three without committing a turnover in 28 minutes. Wagler struggled with his shot in the preseason, finishing at 30.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. Still, with Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) sidelined to start the season, the rookie should have a chance to earn a regular spot in the rotation.

Bradley Beal, G, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal (knee) will not be ready for the start of the regular season, head coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue added, "He's been getting better. Rehab is going pretty well, so we'll see where he's at. We don't know the timetable, just making sure he feels good before he steps on the floor." Beal re-signed with the Clippers this offseason, signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract in August. The veteran shooting guard played just six games with the team last season, averaging 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 20 minutes per game. With him expected to be sidelined at the start of the season, look to guards Kris Dunn, Gradey Dick, and fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler to fill in.

Brandin Podziemski, G, Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski scored 17 points in Tuesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from three, though a 2-for-5 showing at the line kept the night from being cleaner. Fresh off a five-year, $110 million extension, Podziemski is averaging 13.5 points across four preseason appearances. Coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the 23-year-old alongside Stephen Curry on Opening Night, giving Podziemski a good chance to build on last season's career-high 13.8 points per game.

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More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

Forwards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Guards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 1
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