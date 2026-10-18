October 18, 2026

Updated guards fantasy basketball rankings (PG, SG) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. Point guard/shooting guard rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

We're so close to the start of the NBA season, and couldn't be more excited! Today we're looking at our updated fantasy basketball Guards rankings (point guards and shooting guards) for your remaining 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the guard position (G, PG, SG), but you can find forwards rankings, centers rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

Guards Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Guards Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Jamal Murray, G, Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a game-high 21 points in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and scored 10 points in the first quarter, though he missed all three of his attempts from deep. That isn't much of a concern after Murray shot 43.5% from three last season while averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 7.1 assists. DeMar DeRozan should handle plenty of second-unit offense, leaving Murray firmly in place as Denver's No. 2 option behind Nikola Jokic.

Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night. Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.

Jalen Willians, G/F, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams scored a team-high 18 points in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, adding seven rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. Williams' workload climbed from 19 to 21 to 25 minutes across his three preseason appearances, and he averaged 16.7 points on 22-for-39 shooting. The production wasn't the problem last season, but staying on the floor was, as he appeared in only 33 games. If his health holds, Williams should remain the No. 2 scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Keaton Wagler, G, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first preseason start Wednesday, helping Los Angeles beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110. Starting alongside Darius Garland while Kris Dunn rested, the 19-year-old shot 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from three without committing a turnover in 28 minutes. Wagler struggled with his shot in the preseason, finishing at 30.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. Still, with Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) sidelined to start the season, the rookie should have a chance to earn a regular spot in the rotation.

Bradley Beal, G, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Bradley Beal (knee) will not be ready for the start of the regular season, head coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue added, "He's been getting better. Rehab is going pretty well, so we'll see where he's at. We don't know the timetable, just making sure he feels good before he steps on the floor." Beal re-signed with the Clippers this offseason, signing a two-year, $13.2 million contract in August. The veteran shooting guard played just six games with the team last season, averaging 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 20 minutes per game. With him expected to be sidelined at the start of the season, look to guards Kris Dunn, Gradey Dick, and fifth-overall pick Keaton Wagler to fill in.

Brandin Podziemski, G, Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski scored 17 points in Tuesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from three, though a 2-for-5 showing at the line kept the night from being cleaner. Fresh off a five-year, $110 million extension, Podziemski is averaging 13.5 points across four preseason appearances. Coach Steve Kerr is leaning toward starting the 23-year-old alongside Stephen Curry on Opening Night, giving Podziemski a good chance to build on last season's career-high 13.8 points per game.

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