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Forwards: Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers for 2026-2027 Drafts

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Updated forwards fantasy basketball rankings (SF, PF) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. Small forward/power forward rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

Opening night is right around the corner, and fantasy drafts are going strong. Below you'll find our updated fantasy basketball forwards rankings (small forwards and power forwards) for the home stretch of your 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the forward position (F, SF, PF), but you can find guards rankings, centers rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

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Forwards Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Rank Tier Player Pos Team P-Rank
1 1 Victor Wembanyama F SA PF1
2 2 Jayson Tatum F BOS SF1
3 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo F MIA PF2
4 2 Scottie Barnes F TOR SF2
5 2 Cooper Flagg F DAL PF3
6 2 Karl-Anthony Towns F NY PF4
7 2 Kevin Durant F HOU PF5
8 3 Jalen Johnson F ATL PF6
9 3 Evan Mobley F CLE PF7
10 3 Trey Murphy III F NO SF3
11 3 Kawhi Leonard F TOR SF4
12 3 Lauri Markkanen F UTA PF8
13 4 Brandon Miller F CHA SF5
14 4 Jalen Williams F OKC SF6
15 4 Desmond Bane F ORL SF7
16 4 Franz Wagner F ORL SF8
17 5 OG Anunoby F NY SF9
18 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. F UTA PF9
19 5 Matas Buzelis F CHI SF10
20 5 Cameron Boozer F MEM PF10
21 5 LeBron James F PHI SF11
22 5 Paul George F BOS SF12
23 5 Michael Porter Jr. F BKN SF13
24 5 Deni Avdija F POR SF14
25 5 Jaden McDaniels F MIN PF11
26 6 Paolo Banchero F ORL PF12
27 6 Pascal Siakam F IND PF13
28 6 Caleb Wilson F CHI PF14
29 6 Ausar Thompson F DET SF15
30 6 Alex Sarr F WSH PF15
31 6 Zion Williamson F NO PF16
32 7 Andrew Wiggins F MIA SF16
33 7 Mikal Bridges F NY SF17
34 7 Collin Murray-Boyles F TOR PF17
35 7 Julius Randle F BKN PF18
36 8 Yaxel Lendeborg F GS PF19
37 8 Josh Hart F NY SF18
38 8 Keegan Murray F SAC PF20
39 8 Jabari Smith Jr. F HOU PF21
40 9 AJ Dybantsa F WSH SF19
41 9 Cameron Johnson F DEN PF22
42 9 Tobias Harris F SA SF20
43 9 John Collins F DET PF23
44 9 Grayson Allen F CHA SF21
45 10 Kyshawn George F WSH SF22
46 10 Toumani Camara F POR SF23
47 10 Miles Bridges F PHX SF24
48 10 P.J. Washington Jr. F DAL PF24
49 10 Jaime Jaquez Jr. F MIL SF25
50 11 Sandro Mamukelashvili F LAL PF25
51 11 Paul Reed F DET PF26
52 11 Jalen Smith F CHI PF27
53 11 DeMar DeRozan F DEN SF26
54 11 Tari Eason F HOU SF27
55 11 Gui Santos F GS SF28
56 12 Peyton Watson F CLE SF29
57 12 Moussa Diabate F CHA PF28
58 12 Rui Hachimura F LAC PF29
59 12 Aaron Gordon F DEN PF30
60 12 Isaiah Jackson F LAC PF31
61 12 Ace Bailey F UTA SF30
62 13 Oso Ighodaro F PHX PF32
63 13 Bobby Portis Jr. F MIA PF33
64 13 Aaron Nesmith F IND PF34
65 13 Saddiq Bey F NO PF35
66 13 Morez Johnson Jr. F DAL PF36
67 14 Dillon Brooks F PHX SF31
68 14 Kyle Filipowski F UTA PF37
69 14 Santi Aldama F DAL PF38
70 14 GG Jackson F MEM PF39
71 14 Zaccharie Risacher F DAL SF32
72 14 Tristan da Silva F ORL PF40
73 14 Jonathan Kuminga F MIN PF41
74 14 Jerami Grant F MEM PF42
75 15 Derrick Jones Jr. F LAC SF33
76 15 Julian Champagnie F SA SF34
77 15 Leonard Miller F CHI PF43
78 15 Naji Marshall F DAL SF35
79 15 Keldon Johnson F SA SF36
80 15 Precious Achiuwa F SAC PF44
81 15 Nique Clifford F SAC SF37
82 15 Nate Ament F MIL SF38
83 16 Sergio de Larrea F DAL SF39
84 16 Duncan Robinson F DET SF40
85 16 Ron Holland II F DET SF41
86 16 Marvin Bagley III F DEN PF45
87 17 Jake LaRavia F LAL PF46
88 17 Jaylen Wells F MEM SF42
89 18 Hugo Gonzalez F BOS SF43
90 18 Carter Bryant F SA SF44
91 18 Royce O'Neale F CHA PF47
92 19 Tim Hardaway Jr. F MIA SF45
93 19 Allen Graves F TOR PF48
94 19 Sam Hauser F BOS SF46
95 19 Ziaire Williams F LAL SF47
96 19 Danny Wolf F BKN PF49
97 19 Brice Sensabaugh F UTA SF48
98 19 Noah Clowney F BKN PF50

 

Forwards Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Franz Wagner, F, Magic

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) remains under evaluation after leaving Friday's preseason finale against Miami with right shoulder soreness, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Wagner appeared bothered by the shoulder after a three-point attempt in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 19 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in only 34 games last season, so another injury is worth monitoring. If Wagner can't play Wednesday against Atlanta, Tristan da Silva should be in line for more minutes with Noah Penda (hamstring) also sidelined.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F/C, Heat

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 8-for-10 from the field but went just 4-for-9 at the line. Antetokounmpo had grabbed only four rebounds in each of his first two preseason appearances, so the 15-board night was a welcome sight. His minutes have also climbed from 14 to 18 to 24 across those outings. The free throws remain the main fantasy concern, but his workload is trending in the right direction ahead of the Oct. 21 opener against Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard, G/F, Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 21 points in Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. Leonard shot 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. New York rested its regular starters, but it was still an encouraging first game back after Leonard went without live action for much of the summer. He averaged 27.9 points and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, and Toronto's planned workload management remains the biggest concern for his fantasy outlook.

Noah Penda, F, Magic

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is expected to miss significant time after partially tearing his right hamstring in Friday's preseason finale against Miami, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 21-year-old left late in the first quarter after just two minutes, finishing with one steal. The tear is reportedly a separate injury from the hamstring issue that slowed him earlier in camp. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes as a rookie. Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain could see more wing minutes while Penda is out, especially if Franz Wagner (shoulder) also misses time.

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More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

Centers: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Forwards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Guards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 1


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