Updated forwards fantasy basketball rankings (SF, PF) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. Small forward/power forward rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.
Opening night is right around the corner, and fantasy drafts are going strong. Below you'll find our updated fantasy basketball forwards rankings (small forwards and power forwards) for the home stretch of your 2026-2027 drafts.
These tiered draft rankings are just for the forward position (F, SF, PF), but you can find guards rankings, centers rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:
- Fantasy basketball rankings hub (all formats)
- Fantasy basketball projections
- Fantasy basketball mock draft simulator
- Fantasy basketball draft cheat sheets
- Who Should I Draft? Fantasy basketball tool
- Punting strategy: fantasy basketball drafts
- Free mobile app: 24x7 news, alerts, injury updates
Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Forwards Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027
|Rank
|Tier
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|P-Rank
|1
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|F
|SA
|PF1
|2
|2
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|BOS
|SF1
|3
|2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|MIA
|PF2
|4
|2
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|TOR
|SF2
|5
|2
|Cooper Flagg
|F
|DAL
|PF3
|6
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|F
|NY
|PF4
|7
|2
|Kevin Durant
|F
|HOU
|PF5
|8
|3
|Jalen Johnson
|F
|ATL
|PF6
|9
|3
|Evan Mobley
|F
|CLE
|PF7
|10
|3
|Trey Murphy III
|F
|NO
|SF3
|11
|3
|Kawhi Leonard
|F
|TOR
|SF4
|12
|3
|Lauri Markkanen
|F
|UTA
|PF8
|13
|4
|Brandon Miller
|F
|CHA
|SF5
|14
|4
|Jalen Williams
|F
|OKC
|SF6
|15
|4
|Desmond Bane
|F
|ORL
|SF7
|16
|4
|Franz Wagner
|F
|ORL
|SF8
|17
|5
|OG Anunoby
|F
|NY
|SF9
|18
|5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|F
|UTA
|PF9
|19
|5
|Matas Buzelis
|F
|CHI
|SF10
|20
|5
|Cameron Boozer
|F
|MEM
|PF10
|21
|5
|LeBron James
|F
|PHI
|SF11
|22
|5
|Paul George
|F
|BOS
|SF12
|23
|5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|F
|BKN
|SF13
|24
|5
|Deni Avdija
|F
|POR
|SF14
|25
|5
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|MIN
|PF11
|26
|6
|Paolo Banchero
|F
|ORL
|PF12
|27
|6
|Pascal Siakam
|F
|IND
|PF13
|28
|6
|Caleb Wilson
|F
|CHI
|PF14
|29
|6
|Ausar Thompson
|F
|DET
|SF15
|30
|6
|Alex Sarr
|F
|WSH
|PF15
|31
|6
|Zion Williamson
|F
|NO
|PF16
|32
|7
|Andrew Wiggins
|F
|MIA
|SF16
|33
|7
|Mikal Bridges
|F
|NY
|SF17
|34
|7
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|F
|TOR
|PF17
|35
|7
|Julius Randle
|F
|BKN
|PF18
|36
|8
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|F
|GS
|PF19
|37
|8
|Josh Hart
|F
|NY
|SF18
|38
|8
|Keegan Murray
|F
|SAC
|PF20
|39
|8
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|F
|HOU
|PF21
|40
|9
|AJ Dybantsa
|F
|WSH
|SF19
|41
|9
|Cameron Johnson
|F
|DEN
|PF22
|42
|9
|Tobias Harris
|F
|SA
|SF20
|43
|9
|John Collins
|F
|DET
|PF23
|44
|9
|Grayson Allen
|F
|CHA
|SF21
|45
|10
|Kyshawn George
|F
|WSH
|SF22
|46
|10
|Toumani Camara
|F
|POR
|SF23
|47
|10
|Miles Bridges
|F
|PHX
|SF24
|48
|10
|P.J. Washington Jr.
|F
|DAL
|PF24
|49
|10
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|F
|MIL
|SF25
|50
|11
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|F
|LAL
|PF25
|51
|11
|Paul Reed
|F
|DET
|PF26
|52
|11
|Jalen Smith
|F
|CHI
|PF27
|53
|11
|DeMar DeRozan
|F
|DEN
|SF26
|54
|11
|Tari Eason
|F
|HOU
|SF27
|55
|11
|Gui Santos
|F
|GS
|SF28
|56
|12
|Peyton Watson
|F
|CLE
|SF29
|57
|12
|Moussa Diabate
|F
|CHA
|PF28
|58
|12
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|LAC
|PF29
|59
|12
|Aaron Gordon
|F
|DEN
|PF30
|60
|12
|Isaiah Jackson
|F
|LAC
|PF31
|61
|12
|Ace Bailey
|F
|UTA
|SF30
|62
|13
|Oso Ighodaro
|F
|PHX
|PF32
|63
|13
|Bobby Portis Jr.
|F
|MIA
|PF33
|64
|13
|Aaron Nesmith
|F
|IND
|PF34
|65
|13
|Saddiq Bey
|F
|NO
|PF35
|66
|13
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|F
|DAL
|PF36
|67
|14
|Dillon Brooks
|F
|PHX
|SF31
|68
|14
|Kyle Filipowski
|F
|UTA
|PF37
|69
|14
|Santi Aldama
|F
|DAL
|PF38
|70
|14
|GG Jackson
|F
|MEM
|PF39
|71
|14
|Zaccharie Risacher
|F
|DAL
|SF32
|72
|14
|Tristan da Silva
|F
|ORL
|PF40
|73
|14
|Jonathan Kuminga
|F
|MIN
|PF41
|74
|14
|Jerami Grant
|F
|MEM
|PF42
|75
|15
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|F
|LAC
|SF33
|76
|15
|Julian Champagnie
|F
|SA
|SF34
|77
|15
|Leonard Miller
|F
|CHI
|PF43
|78
|15
|Naji Marshall
|F
|DAL
|SF35
|79
|15
|Keldon Johnson
|F
|SA
|SF36
|80
|15
|Precious Achiuwa
|F
|SAC
|PF44
|81
|15
|Nique Clifford
|F
|SAC
|SF37
|82
|15
|Nate Ament
|F
|MIL
|SF38
|83
|16
|Sergio de Larrea
|F
|DAL
|SF39
|84
|16
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|DET
|SF40
|85
|16
|Ron Holland II
|F
|DET
|SF41
|86
|16
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|DEN
|PF45
|87
|17
|Jake LaRavia
|F
|LAL
|PF46
|88
|17
|Jaylen Wells
|F
|MEM
|SF42
|89
|18
|Hugo Gonzalez
|F
|BOS
|SF43
|90
|18
|Carter Bryant
|F
|SA
|SF44
|91
|18
|Royce O'Neale
|F
|CHA
|PF47
|92
|19
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|F
|MIA
|SF45
|93
|19
|Allen Graves
|F
|TOR
|PF48
|94
|19
|Sam Hauser
|F
|BOS
|SF46
|95
|19
|Ziaire Williams
|F
|LAL
|SF47
|96
|19
|Danny Wolf
|F
|BKN
|PF49
|97
|19
|Brice Sensabaugh
|F
|UTA
|SF48
|98
|19
|Noah Clowney
|F
|BKN
|PF50
Forwards Fantasy Basketball Outlooks
Franz Wagner, F, Magic
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) remains under evaluation after leaving Friday's preseason finale against Miami with right shoulder soreness, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Wagner appeared bothered by the shoulder after a three-point attempt in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 19 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in only 34 games last season, so another injury is worth monitoring. If Wagner can't play Wednesday against Atlanta, Tristan da Silva should be in line for more minutes with Noah Penda (hamstring) also sidelined.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F/C, Heat
Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 8-for-10 from the field but went just 4-for-9 at the line. Antetokounmpo had grabbed only four rebounds in each of his first two preseason appearances, so the 15-board night was a welcome sight. His minutes have also climbed from 14 to 18 to 24 across those outings. The free throws remain the main fantasy concern, but his workload is trending in the right direction ahead of the Oct. 21 opener against Minnesota.
Kawhi Leonard, G/F, Raptors
Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 21 points in Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. Leonard shot 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. New York rested its regular starters, but it was still an encouraging first game back after Leonard went without live action for much of the summer. He averaged 27.9 points and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, and Toronto's planned workload management remains the biggest concern for his fantasy outlook.
Noah Penda, F, Magic
Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is expected to miss significant time after partially tearing his right hamstring in Friday's preseason finale against Miami, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 21-year-old left late in the first quarter after just two minutes, finishing with one steal. The tear is reportedly a separate injury from the hamstring issue that slowed him earlier in camp. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes as a rookie. Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain could see more wing minutes while Penda is out, especially if Franz Wagner (shoulder) also misses time.
More Fantasy Basketball Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy basketball mobile app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, lineup notifications & DFS articles. All free!