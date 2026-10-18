October 18, 2026

Updated forwards fantasy basketball rankings (SF, PF) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. Small forward/power forward rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

Opening night is right around the corner, and fantasy drafts are going strong. Below you'll find our updated fantasy basketball forwards rankings (small forwards and power forwards) for the home stretch of your 2026-2027 drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the forward position (F, SF, PF), but you can find guards rankings, centers rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

Forwards Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Forwards Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Franz Wagner, F, Magic

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) remains under evaluation after leaving Friday's preseason finale against Miami with right shoulder soreness, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Wagner appeared bothered by the shoulder after a three-point attempt in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 19 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in only 34 games last season, so another injury is worth monitoring. If Wagner can't play Wednesday against Atlanta, Tristan da Silva should be in line for more minutes with Noah Penda (hamstring) also sidelined.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F/C, Heat

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and three blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 8-for-10 from the field but went just 4-for-9 at the line. Antetokounmpo had grabbed only four rebounds in each of his first two preseason appearances, so the 15-board night was a welcome sight. His minutes have also climbed from 14 to 18 to 24 across those outings. The free throws remain the main fantasy concern, but his workload is trending in the right direction ahead of the Oct. 21 opener against Minnesota.

Kawhi Leonard, G/F, Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 21 points in Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. Leonard shot 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. New York rested its regular starters, but it was still an encouraging first game back after Leonard went without live action for much of the summer. He averaged 27.9 points and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, and Toronto's planned workload management remains the biggest concern for his fantasy outlook.

Noah Penda, F, Magic

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (hamstring) is expected to miss significant time after partially tearing his right hamstring in Friday's preseason finale against Miami, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 21-year-old left late in the first quarter after just two minutes, finishing with one steal. The tear is reportedly a separate injury from the hamstring issue that slowed him earlier in camp. Penda averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes as a rookie. Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain could see more wing minutes while Penda is out, especially if Franz Wagner (shoulder) also misses time.

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