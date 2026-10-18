Centers: Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers for 2026-2027 Drafts

October 18, 2026

Updated centers fantasy basketball rankings (C) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. The top 50 tiered center rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

Welcome back RotoBallers, to another edition of our draft rankings series. Below in this article you'll find our NBA team's updated fantasy basketball centers rankings for 2026-2027 fantasy basketball drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the center position, but you can find guards rankings, forwards rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

Centers Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Centers Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time MVP shot 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep, while Jamal Murray led Denver with 21 points. Jokic also posted a triple-double earlier in the preseason, and Friday's efficient outing was another reminder that there is little to worry about heading into Thursday's opener at Oklahoma City. He remains one of the safest anchors at the top of fantasy drafts.

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's 125-120 overtime preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-13 at the line, a sharp bounce-back from his sloppy debut against Brooklyn. Philadelphia made a point of getting Embiid involved early, and he looked comfortable attacking the rim alongside LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey. The upside remains obvious, but after playing only 38 games last season, availability is still the biggest concern heading into Tuesday's opener in New York.

Domantas Sabonis, C/F, Kings

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.

Isaiah Jackson, C, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson will open the season as the team's starting center, according to The Athletic's Law Murray. Head coach Tyronn Lue named Jackson the Week 1 starter, with Brook Lopez moving into the backup role. The 24-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes across 17 games with the Clippers last season while shooting 76.4% from the field. Lue likes the speed Jackson brings at center, and a jump in minutes could make him useful for rebounds, blocks, and efficient scoring starting Wednesday against Sacramento.

Tony Bradley, C, Jazz

The Utah Jazz have claimed center Tony Bradley off waivers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Bradley returns to the franchise where he spent his first three NBA seasons after averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited preseason work with New York. The 28-year-old joins Utah on a non-guaranteed deal and adds depth while Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Kyle Filipowski (back) are sidelined. Jaxson Hayes should see more center minutes early, with Jaren Jackson Jr. also capable of sliding to the five. Bradley owns career averages of 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds and remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries push him into the rotation.

Jeremy Sochan, C/F, Free Agent

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward/center Jeremy Sochan after he spent the preseason competing for a roster spot. The 23-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in August and averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across four exhibition games. Sochan saw his role shrink last season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 44 games with the Spurs and Knicks before barely playing during New York's title run. Portland now has an extra roster spot, but Sochan wasn't going to take many minutes away from Deni Avdija or Toumani Camara. His outside shot is still a concern, so he'll need to find the right situation before there's much fantasy appeal.

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