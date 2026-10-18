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Centers: Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers for 2026-2027 Drafts

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Joel Embiid - NBA Injury News, Daily Fantasy Basketball, DFS Lineup Picks

Updated centers fantasy basketball rankings (C) and tiers for 2026-2027 drafts. The top 50 tiered center rankings for 9-category fantasy basketball drafts.

Welcome back RotoBallers, to another edition of our draft rankings series. Below in this article you'll find our NBA team's updated fantasy basketball centers rankings for 2026-2027 fantasy basketball drafts.

These tiered draft rankings are just for the center position, but you can find guards rankings, forwards rankings, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources below:

Good luck with your fantasy drafts, and be sure to follow along all season long for fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and other weekly articles.

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Centers Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 2026-2027

Rank Tier Player Pos Team P-Rank
1 1 Nikola Jokic C DEN C1
2 2 Chet Holmgren C OKC C2
3 2 Walker Kessler C LAL C3
4 3 Bam Adebayo C MIA C4
5 3 Anthony Davis C WSH C5
6 4 Alperen Sengun C HOU C6
7 4 Donovan Clingan C POR C7
8 4 Jalen Duren C DET C8
9 4 Domantas Sabonis C SAC C9
10 4 Onyeka Okongwu C ATL C10
11 5 Joel Embiid C PHI C11
12 6 Kel'el Ware C MIL C12
13 6 Naz Reid C CHA C13
14 6 Ivica Zubac C IND C14
15 6 Zach Edey C MEM C15
16 7 Day'Ron Sharpe C BKN C16
17 7 Jarrett Allen C CLE C17
18 7 Rudy Gobert C MIN C18
19 8 Khaman Maluach C PHX C19
20 8 Neemias Queta C BOS C20
21 8 Isaiah Hartenstein C OKC C21
22 9 Myles Turner C MIL C22
23 10 Derik Queen C NO C23
24 11 Nicolas Claxton C BKN C24
25 12 Jakob Poeltl C TOR C25
26 12 Jaxson Hayes C UTA C26
27 12 Yves Missi C NO C27
28 13 Wendell Carter Jr. C ORL C28
29 13 Daniel Gafford C DAL C29
30 13 Robert Williams III C POR C30
31 13 Joan Beringer C MIN C31
32 13 Mitchell Robinson C BOS C32
33 14 Al Horford C GS C33
34 14 Jay Huff C IND C34
35 14 Nikola Vucevic C ORL C35
36 14 Brook Lopez C LAC C36
37 14 Ryan Kalkbrenner C CHA C37
38 15 Dylan Cardwell C SAC C38
39 15 Isaiah Stewart C MEM C39
40 16 Maxime Raynaud C SAC C40
41 16 Hannes Steinbach C CHA C41
42 16 Aday Mara C OKC C42
43 16 Adem Bona C PHI C43
44 16 Luke Kornet C SA C44
45 16 Moussa Cisse C DAL C45
46 17 Jock Landale C ATL C46
47 18 Andre Drummond C NY C47

 

Centers Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Nikola Jokic, C, Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time MVP shot 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep, while Jamal Murray led Denver with 21 points. Jokic also posted a triple-double earlier in the preseason, and Friday's efficient outing was another reminder that there is little to worry about heading into Thursday's opener at Oklahoma City. He remains one of the safest anchors at the top of fantasy drafts.

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's 125-120 overtime preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-13 at the line, a sharp bounce-back from his sloppy debut against Brooklyn. Philadelphia made a point of getting Embiid involved early, and he looked comfortable attacking the rim alongside LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey. The upside remains obvious, but after playing only 38 games last season, availability is still the biggest concern heading into Tuesday's opener in New York.

Domantas Sabonis, C/F, Kings

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.

Isaiah Jackson, C, Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson will open the season as the team's starting center, according to The Athletic's Law Murray. Head coach Tyronn Lue named Jackson the Week 1 starter, with Brook Lopez moving into the backup role. The 24-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes across 17 games with the Clippers last season while shooting 76.4% from the field. Lue likes the speed Jackson brings at center, and a jump in minutes could make him useful for rebounds, blocks, and efficient scoring starting Wednesday against Sacramento.

Tony Bradley, C, Jazz

The Utah Jazz have claimed center Tony Bradley off waivers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Bradley returns to the franchise where he spent his first three NBA seasons after averaging 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited preseason work with New York. The 28-year-old joins Utah on a non-guaranteed deal and adds depth while Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Kyle Filipowski (back) are sidelined. Jaxson Hayes should see more center minutes early, with Jaren Jackson Jr. also capable of sliding to the five. Bradley owns career averages of 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds and remains off the fantasy radar unless injuries push him into the rotation.

Jeremy Sochan, C/F, Free Agent

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward/center Jeremy Sochan after he spent the preseason competing for a roster spot. The 23-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in August and averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across four exhibition games. Sochan saw his role shrink last season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 44 games with the Spurs and Knicks before barely playing during New York's title run. Portland now has an extra roster spot, but Sochan wasn't going to take many minutes away from Deni Avdija or Toumani Camara. His outside shot is still a concern, so he'll need to find the right situation before there's much fantasy appeal.

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More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

Forwards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Guards: Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 1
2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Points Rankings


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