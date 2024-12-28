Happy Holidays, RotoBallers! Wolves and Nottingham Forest earned a Boxing Day surprise gift as they secured home wins against Man United and Tottenham, while the Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah, found the net once more against Leicester. It's been a remarkable 2024, and Gameweek 19 is just a few hours away.

The FPL Challenge: Festive Fixtures series introduces this week's new task, "Final Countdown," where managers must select a team in a 2-0-2-5 formation. As always, we’ll offer weekly breakdowns of the top assets to target and help you maximize your point potential.

The Gameweek 19 deadline for the 2024-25 Fantasy Premier League season is Sunday, December 29, at 8:00 a.m. EST, when Leicester welcomes Man City. Also, check out the rest of our excellent soccer coverage as the squad gets you all set for every EPL and UCL slate with our EPL DFS lineup picks and betting picks.

FPL Gameweek 19 Tips

Target Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace Assets

Chelsea's eight-game EPL unbeaten run ended; however, the Blues will aim to bounce back with their next clash against Ipswich. The same setback goes for Tottenham and Crystal Palace, who have struggled to pick up wins in their last two matches.

These three London sides will be geared up to secure victories against their next opponents. Given this, FPL managers are advised to prioritize selecting FPL assets from Chelsea, Tottenham, or Crystal Palace for Gameweek 19.

According to goal projections, Chelsea and Tottenham are projected to produce 2.45 xG (expected goals) in their upcoming matches, with Crystal Palace following closely at 1.75 xG.

Recommended FPL assets for Gameweek 19

Chelsea: Cole Palmer (on pens), Nico Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Marc Cucurella.

Cole Palmer (on pens), Nico Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Marc Cucurella. Tottenham: Son Heung-min (on pens), Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski.

Son Heung-min (on pens), Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski. Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (on pens), Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze, and Dean Henderson.

FPL Gameweek 19 Top Captain Picks

The weekend fixtures present a list of fascinating options for your captaincy choice. Players like Eberechi Eze against Southampton, Ollie Watkins at home to Brighton, and Man City's Phil Foden against Leicester all present strong cases. However, my top two picks would be:

Mohamed Salah (£13.5m) - Liverpool

Topping the FPL rankings with 186 points, averaging 10.9 points per match, and delivering an attacking return for 10 consecutive gameweeks. The Egyptian King now has 16 goals and 11 assists to his name, and it looks like he's not slowing down soon.

The 32-year-old boasts a personal goal record of 12 goals in 16 outings against his next opponents, West Ham. Mo Salah is our RotoBaller top captain pick for Gameweek 19.

Cole Palmer (£11.3m) - Chelsea

Is it cold in here? Cause 'Ice Cold' Cole Palmer just walked into the building. The 22-year-old has had an excellent 2024 and recently broke the record for most goals scored in a calendar year by a Chelsea player.

The Englishman returns to our top captaincy list this week, thanks to his 41 FPL points garnered in his previous five matches. Set to take on Ipswich next; Palmer is an exciting option to entrust with the armband for Gameweek 19.

FPL Challenge: Festive Fixtures

The FPL Challenge section for the 2024-25 season is back, and RotoBaller remains your go-to source for valuable insights on selecting the right assets for any challenge.

The 18th challenge, "Outside the Box," focused on selecting a team of nine players with an unlimited budget, where goals scored from range earned seven extra points. This week, we have a new task in the Festive Fixtures series, and our goal is to help you maximize points for each task presented.

In case you missed it, here is a breakdown of what is expected from the FPL Challenge: Festive Fixtures event.

The Festive Fixtures is a four-gameweek run that tasks fantasy managers to take on diverse festive challenges while celebrating the holidays and anticipating the new year. This series covers four tests focusing on earning points through different players and play styles.

Gameweek 17: Home for the Holidays - Players at home earn double points.

- Players at home earn double points. Gameweek 18: Out of the Box - Goals "outside the box" are worth seven extra points.

- Goals "outside the box" are worth seven extra points. Gameweek 19: Final Countdown - The formation must be 2-0-2-5.

- The formation must be 2-0-2-5. Gameweek 20: New Year, New Chance - Big chances created are worth five additional points.

Festive Fixtures FPL Challenge: Final Countdown - Players to Target

Week 19 of the FPL Challenge highlights selecting a team of nine players with an unlimited budget and sticking to a 2-0-2-5 formation. This week's task is to choose two goalkeepers, two midfielders, and five forwards while defenders are unavailable.

RotoBaller's top picks for this week's challenge are:

In goal, a duo of Jordan Pickford and Robert Sanchez will be our top selection thanks to each keeper's excellent shot-stopping qualities and high likelihood of keeping a clean sheet.

and will be our top selection thanks to each keeper's excellent shot-stopping qualities and high likelihood of keeping a clean sheet. In midfield, Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer come in. There is no need to overthink it; Mo Salah takes the spotlight as our captain of the week.

and come in. There is no need to overthink it; Mo Salah takes the spotlight as our captain of the week. A front line of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dominic Solanke, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins, and Erling Haaland completes the attack, rounding off our lineup in a 2-0-2-5 formation.

Note: Four of the five strikers selected are on penalties for their respective teams, and this could be an unfair advantage needed to win this week's challenge.

Remember, you have the liberty to select any other top FPL Challenge alternatives that are not mentioned above. Best of luck to everyone participating in this week's challenge!

