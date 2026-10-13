Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with again, as the Lions, Bengals, Vikings, and Dolphins are off in Week 6. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, or Kyler Murray, our early Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a jump start on your Week 6 prep. Below, you will find where key quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones are listed in our early QB rankings.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|3
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|4
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|8
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|3
|9
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|10
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|11
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|12
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|4
|13
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|4
|17
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|18
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|5
|19
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|5
|20
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|5
|21
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|22
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|23
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|24
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|25
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|6
|26
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|29
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|30
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
Week 6 Quarterback News
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was nearly unstoppable in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed four times for 29 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, his first rushing score of the season. Maye connected with DeMario Douglas for touchdowns of 35 and eight yards, while Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams added scoring receptions of 11 and 34 yards, respectively.
It was a remarkable performance from a quarterback who opened the season with just one touchdown pass and six interceptions through three games. After throwing three touchdowns against Buffalo last week, Maye has now tossed seven over his past two outings, with 643 passing yards during that stretch. His 150.9 passer rating against Las Vegas was another indication of just how sharp he looked. Maye has quickly put his difficult September behind him and enters a Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets looking like an every-week fantasy QB1 again.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is definitely doing better, but he is unsure about whether Jackson will be able to practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparing for their Week 6 divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "To his credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. What a wonderful teammate and leader he was even when he's not playing," Minter said. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play on Sunday night in the team's road victory over the Atlanta Falcons, with backup QB Tyler Huntley running the offense.
The 29-year-old is dealing with a unique ankle sprain, but there remains hope from the team that he will only have to miss one game. Jackson gives Baltimore's offense much more upside when he is under center, but perhaps Huntley's inspired play in primetime on Sunday night will give the Ravens more reason to slow-play Jackson's return. The former MVP will be a must-start against Cleveland this weekend if he returns to practice this week and is cleared to play on Sunday
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett may be down one of his receivers going forward, but he still ranks as a mid-range QB2 with significant QB1 upside. Brissett has the 12th-most fantasy points among quarterbacks this season, and he's coming off a strong fantasy performance against the Lions in which he threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. There's a bit of concern that Brissett's value could dip slightly after the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison Jr., but the impact of that move is relatively minor.
Brissett still has Trey McBride and Michael Wilson at his disposal, giving him two highly talented weapons who will keep this Arizona passing offense playing at a high level going forward. Brissett could benefit from another negative game script against the Rams in Week 6, although it won't come easy against a defense anchored by veteran lineman Aaron Donald.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones:
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