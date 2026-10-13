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Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks (QB) Week 6 Early Updates

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Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Prop Picks, Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - quarterbacks (QB) Week 6 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football QB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 6 Quarterback News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, fantasy managers will have bye weeks to deal with again, as the Lions, Bengals, Vikings, and Dolphins are off in Week 6. If you are looking for an injury or bye-week replacement for Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, or Kyler Murray, our early Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings will help you get a jump start on your Week 6 prep. Below, you will find where key quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones are listed in our early QB rankings.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 6 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important QB fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Brock Purdy QB
1 3 Jordan Love QB
2 4 Drake Maye QB
2 5 Lamar Jackson QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Matthew Stafford QB
3 8 Patrick Mahomes II QB
3 9 Dak Prescott QB
3 10 Caleb Williams QB
3 11 Bryce Young QB
3 12 Trevor Lawrence QB
4 13 Kirk Cousins QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 Tyler Shough QB
4 16 Jalen Hurts QB
4 17 C.J. Stroud QB
5 18 Jameis Winston QB
5 19 Jacoby Brissett QB
5 20 Sam Darnold QB
5 21 Bo Nix QB
5 22 Jalon Daniels QB
5 23 Deshaun Watson QB
5 24 Daniel Jones QB
6 25 Michael Penix Jr. QB
6 26 Justin Herbert QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Geno Smith QB
6 29 Tyler Huntley QB
6 30 Tyson Bagent QB

 

Week 6 Quarterback News

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was nearly unstoppable in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed four times for 29 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, his first rushing score of the season. Maye connected with DeMario Douglas for touchdowns of 35 and eight yards, while Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams added scoring receptions of 11 and 34 yards, respectively.

It was a remarkable performance from a quarterback who opened the season with just one touchdown pass and six interceptions through three games. After throwing three touchdowns against Buffalo last week, Maye has now tossed seven over his past two outings, with 643 passing yards during that stretch. His 150.9 passer rating against Las Vegas was another indication of just how sharp he looked. Maye has quickly put his difficult September behind him and enters a Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets looking like an every-week fantasy QB1 again.

 

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is definitely doing better, but he is unsure about whether Jackson will be able to practice on Wednesday as the team begins preparing for their Week 6 divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "To his credit, he's doing everything he can to get back out there. What a wonderful teammate and leader he was even when he's not playing," Minter said. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play on Sunday night in the team's road victory over the Atlanta Falcons, with backup QB Tyler Huntley running the offense.

The 29-year-old is dealing with a unique ankle sprain, but there remains hope from the team that he will only have to miss one game. Jackson gives Baltimore's offense much more upside when he is under center, but perhaps Huntley's inspired play in primetime on Sunday night will give the Ravens more reason to slow-play Jackson's return. The former MVP will be a must-start against Cleveland this weekend if he returns to practice this week and is cleared to play on Sunday

 

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett may be down one of his receivers going forward, but he still ranks as a mid-range QB2 with significant QB1 upside. Brissett has the 12th-most fantasy points among quarterbacks this season, and he's coming off a strong fantasy performance against the Lions in which he threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. There's a bit of concern that Brissett's value could dip slightly after the Cardinals traded away Marvin Harrison Jr., but the impact of that move is relatively minor.

Brissett still has Trey McBride and Michael Wilson at his disposal, giving him two highly talented weapons who will keep this Arizona passing offense playing at a high level going forward. Brissett could benefit from another negative game script against the Rams in Week 6, although it won't come easy against a defense anchored by veteran lineman Aaron Donald.

 

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 40 of his 54 pass attempts for 383 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Monday's loss against the Buffalo Bills in overtime. He also took one sack along the way. Stafford put up a valiant effort against the Bills, setting a new career-high for completions in a single game. A late touchdown pass forced overtime, and Stafford got the Rams in position to win the game with an overtime field goal, but the kick was no good.

Stafford now has nine touchdowns over his last four games, and Monday also represented his first game this season without an interception. Even though the 38-year-old doesn't have any rushing upside, he's still a flashy QB1 in fantasy football because of his passing prowess.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Tyler Shough, Jacoby Brissett, Jalon Daniels, and Daniel Jones:

Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
vs
Tyson Bagent
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyson Bagent
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyson Bagent
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyson Bagent
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyson Bagent
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalen Hurts
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Hurts
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Hurts
vs
Justin Herbert
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jameis Winston
Jalen Hurts
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalen Hurts
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jalen Hurts
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Hurts
vs
Josh Allen
Jalen Hurts
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Hurts
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalen Hurts
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Jordan Love
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyson Bagent
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Joe Burrow
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Drake Maye
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jared Goff
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Brock Purdy
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Dak Prescott
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Allen
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Bo Nix
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jordan Love
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jalon Daniels
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalon Daniels
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jordan Love
Jalon Daniels
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalon Daniels
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jalon Daniels
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jalon Daniels
vs
Bo Nix
Jalon Daniels
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jalon Daniels
vs
Josh Allen
Jalon Daniels
vs
Jared Goff
Jalon Daniels
vs
Joe Burrow
Jalon Daniels
vs
Brock Purdy
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
vs
Cam Ward
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Jameis Winston
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalen Hurts
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Josh Allen
Daniel Jones
vs
Jared Goff
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Burrow
Daniel Jones
vs
Brock Purdy

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Early Week 6 Running Back Rankings
Early Week 6 Rankings: All Positions
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Players To Cut Before Week 6?


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
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