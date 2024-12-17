X
Top Fantasy Football Playoffs D/ST Rankings (Weeks 16, 17) - Defense Streamers and Starts

Packers Defense - Rashan Gary IDP Rankings, D/ST Streamers, Fantasy Football Team Defense
Welcome RotoBallers to our fantasy football playoffs D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 16 and 17.  With the fantasy football playoffs in full swing, now is the perfect time to line up your defenses for the final weeks.

This article will go through the best defenses to pick up and play for the fantasy football playoffs in Week 16 and Week 17. Picking up multiple defenses from this list and stashing them on your bench could be pivotal in winning a fantasy championship. It might be time to drop those low-end bench pieces to add another defense. 

So, here are the best fantasy football defenses to add during the fantasy football playoffs. All the defenses featured on this list will be rostered in under 55% of ESPN leagues. If you want to see our Week 16 D/ST streamers and rankings, or dive deeper into D/ST metrics, be sure to also check out all the other defense articles on RotoBaller.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Fantasy Football Playoffs D/ST Streamers 

Buffalo Bills D/ST (Week 16 & 17 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: New England Patriots (28th)
  • Week 17 Opponent: New York Jets (17th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 48.6%

If the Bills are somehow still available on waivers, make sure to pick them up immediately. This unit will have an extremely favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Patriots and could be used again in Week 17 against the Jets. Buffalo ranks tied for fifth in takeaways (25) and has forced a turnover in 13 of 14 games this season.

For Week 16, the Bills defense will be a top-5 play at home. The Patriots have allowed 45 sacks this season , and Drake Maye has thrown an interception in six straight games. New England's offensive line also ranks 32nd in pass-block win rate through 15 weeks.

In Week 17, Buffalo will have some potential against a Jets offense that has certainly had its struggles throughout the year. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked at least three times in three of the past five games, and New York's offensive line currently ranks 25th in pass-block win rate.

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (Week 17 Target)

  • Week 17 Opponent: New England Patriots (28th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 51.9%

The Chargers will be a top-3 play in the fantasy football championship against the Patriots, so make sure to pick them up ahead of Week 15. Los Angeles ranks tied for the seventh in sacks (40) this season, and this defense has totaled at least three sacks in five of the past eight games. Therefore, this unit should be in for a strong defensive game.

New England has given up 45 sacks this season, and Maye has been sacked at least three times in four of the past six games. He has also thrown seven interceptions across the last six contests. So, the Chargers have every opportunity to be a strong defensive play against a Patriots team that is still trying to find its groove on offense.

New Orleans Saints D/ST (Week 17 Target)

  • Week 17 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders (29th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 50.3%

The Saints defense won't be a strong fantasy option in Week 16 against the Packers. However, this unit has a ton of potential against the Raiders in the fantasy football championship. New Orleans has totaled multiple sacks in five straight games, and Las Vegas has allowed 27 sacks this season (tied for the third-most in the NFL). 

While it remains to be seen if Desmond Ridder or Aidan O'Connell (knee) will start in Week 17, the Saints will have a high enough fantasy floor to be a top-7 play at home. The Raiders also rank second in giveaways and 24th in pass-block win rate this season.

Green Bay Packers D/ST (Week 16 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: New Orleans Saints (22nd)
  • ESPN Rostership: 39.6%

Whether you had a first-round bye or just looking for a defense this week, the Packers should be added in almost all formats right now. That's because Green Bay will go up against the Saints in Week 16. With Derek Carr recovering from a fractured hand, there's a strong chance that Jake Haener or Spencer Ratter will draw the start under center for New Orleans.

As a result, fantasy managers should stash this Packers' defense on their bench. Green Bay ranks fourth in takeaways (26) this season while totaling multiple sacks in four of the past five games.

So, this unit has a ton of potential in Week 16 against a Saints offense that will likely be missing Carr, Taysom Hill (knee), and Chris Olave (concussion). New Orleans also ranks 31st in pass-block win rate in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST (Week 16 & 17 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: Tennessee Titans (32nd)
  • Week 17 Opponent: New York Giants (30th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 11.5%

The Colts are one of the few defenses that can be picked up and played in both Week 16 and Week 17. They'll play the Titans in the second round of the fantasy football playoffs and the Giants in the championship. As a result, Indianapolis should be stashed on fantasy benches before Week 15 ends.

Opposing defenses are averaging 11.2 fantasy points against the Titans offense this season, and Will Levis has been sacked 25 times over the past six weeks. That's great news for a Colts defense that has totaled at least three sacks in four of the past six games. Even though Levis won't be starting for Tennessee this upcoming week, this unit can still be a top-5 play. The offensive line issues remain.

After that great matchup in Week 16, the Colts can be used again in Week 17 against the Giants. New York will be starting either Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito in the fantasy football championship, and that offensive line has allowed 15 sacks over the past four games. So, even though Indianapolis has had some troubles on the defensive end this season, this unit will be a top-10 play in both weeks.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST (Week 17 Target)

  • Week 17 Opponent: Chicago Bears (25th) 
  • ESPN Rostership: 20.8%

The Seahawks' defense should be on everyone's radar heading into the final weeks of the season. While this unit likely shouldn't be started in Week 16 against the Vikings, it has a fantastic matchup against the Bears in the fantasy football championship. Chicago has given up 58 sacks this season, and Caleb Williams has been taken down 35 times since Week 9.

As a result, the Seahawks will be a must-start fantasy option in Week 17. They have totaled multiple sacks in four of the past weeks and have forced nine interceptions over the past eight games. That makes this Seattle defense an appealing play in the fantasy football championship, considering this unit has been playing relatively well since the bye.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Week 16 Target)

  • Week 16 Opponent: Cleveland Browns (29th)
  • ESPN Rostership: 40%

Make no mistake about it, the Bengals' defense is atrocious. However, matchups often trump all for fantasy D/STs, and the Browns' decision to start Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Jameis Winston makes the Cincinnati defense a desirable streamer in Week 16.

DTR has completed just over 50% of his passes for 540 yards, one touchdown, and seven interceptions in 12 career games. He might not be as likely to throw multiple interceptions or a pick-six as Winston, but he will likely tank the entire offensive attack. The Browns could get Cedric Tillman (concussion) and David Njoku (hamstring) back for this contest, but it won't matter if they have incompetent quarterback play. Cincy's defense should have a high floor and ceiling for Sunday's AFC North matchup.

 

 Other D/ST Options For Fantasy Playoffs

Here are some other fantasy defenses to consider over the next two weeks. These defenses are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues. 

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (43% rostership)
    • Week 16 opponent: 26th-ranked Cowboys 
  • Tennessee Titans (25.7% rostership)
    • Week 16 opponent: 19th-ranked Colts
    • Week 17 Opponent: 21st-ranked Jaguars
  • Atlanta Falcons (13.6% rostership)
    • Week 16 opponent: 30th-ranked Giants
  • Cincinnati Bengals (40% rostership)
    • Week 16 opponent: 29th-ranked Browns

 

D/ST Streaming Action Plan

Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to win a fantasy football championship. Here are some different ways to line up your defensive streams over the next two weeks in the fantasy playoffs.

Option 1: 

  • Play the Bills/Packers defense in Week 16
  • Play the Chargers/Saints/Seahawks defense in Week 17

Option 2: 

  • Play the Bills defense in Week 16 and Week 17

Option 3: 

  • Play the Colts defense in Week 16 and Week 17


More Fantasy Football Analysis

NFL Inactives Week 18: Which Teams Are Resting Starters? Who's Sitting and Playing (Weekend Updates)
Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth
Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis
Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more
Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass



