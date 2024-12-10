X
FanDuel NBA DFS Picks for Today (Tuesday 12/10/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

3 days ago by
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA DFS, Fantasy Basketball
I’m excited to share my very first article here at RotoBaller! My name is CeeGee, and I’ve been immersed in the world of Daily Fantasy Sports for over a decade. During that time, I’ve had the opportunity to write DFS content for several top sites across the industry, always with a focus on delivering actionable, data-driven insights to help players succeed.

Joining the RotoBaller team is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to bring my passion for NBA DFS to this community. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your DFS journey, my goal is to help you find an edge on every slate. Follow me on Twitter @CeeGeeDFS for tips, strategies, and updates throughout the season.

Tonight’s Emirates NBA Cup slate brings us a compact two-game schedule to dive into, featuring the Magic taking on the Bucks and the Mavericks squaring off against the Thunder. Small slates like this present a unique mix of challenges and opportunities for DFS players. With fewer games, the player pool is more limited, leaving less margin for error and demanding a bit more creativity when building lineups. This article will provide my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for FanDuel on 12/10/24. Remember to monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate can completely change before lineups lock at 7:00 p.m. EST on FanDuel. 

FanDuel NBA DFS Core Picks

Luka Doncic (DAL), PG - $11,800

Luka is a cornerstone piece for tonight’s slate. His elite usage rate (32%) and recent production (56.9 FanDuel points per game) make him an ideal building block. With a fast-paced matchup against Oklahoma City (4th in pace), Doncic has a strong floor and massive upside.

Even with Kyrie Irving sharing the court, Luka remains the focal point of Dallas’ offense, and his ability to rack up points, rebounds, and assists makes him a triple-double threat. Don’t overthink this—Luka is a must-have in both cash and GPP lineups.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL), PF - $11,900

Giannis brings a similar ceiling to Luka but in a slower-paced game against Orlando. Milwaukee’s 110.5 implied team total allows Giannis to dominate, especially with Orlando missing key players like Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

His recent "dip" in fantasy output (still 60 FD points per game) doesn’t diminish his value—Giannis is still Milwaukee’s offensive engine, with a 36% usage rate. Pairing Giannis and Luka is viable if you can find the right value plays.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), PG - $10,800

SGA is another elite option tonight, going up against a Dallas team that struggles defensively (25th in defensive rating). His ability to generate points across all categories (51.1 FD points per game) makes him a strong tournament play. While his salary is high, his upside is undeniable in a game with the highest implied total of the slate (231).

 

FanDuel NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

Khris Middleton (MIL), SG/SF - $5,700

Middleton’s minutes are trending upwards, and his 22% usage rate suggests there’s room for him to take on a larger role. With Orlando missing several key players, Middleton could find himself in advantageous matchups. While he hasn’t delivered massive fantasy outputs recently, his salary and upside make him an intriguing GPP pivot.

Jalen Williams (OKC), SF/PF - $8,900

Williams is a versatile forward who benefits from Oklahoma City’s high-paced offense. Priced just below the elite tier, he’s likely to see lower ownership compared to Giannis or Luka. His ability to score efficiently and contribute in rebounds and assists makes him a strong contrarian play.

Dereck Lively II (DAL) - C - $5,500

Lively’s ceiling isn’t as high as other pivots, but his ability to dominate on the boards (7.5 rebounds per game) and his shot-blocking make him a sneaky GPP option. Dallas will need his size against OKC’s frontcourt, and his lower salary allows flexibility in lineups.

 

FanDuel NBA DFS Value Picks

Goga Bitadze (ORL), C - $6,200

With Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac questionable, Bitadze could see expanded minutes. He’s a solid per-minute producer (1.17 FD points per minute) and has averaged 25.4 FD points over his last three games. At $6,200, he offers value and stability for cash lineups.

Anthony Black (ORL), PG/SG - $4,200

Black has been stepping up in the absence of Orlando’s starters, averaging 24 minutes per game. While his usage isn’t elite, his defensive contributions and ability to chip in across categories make him a viable punt play.

Spencer Dinwiddie (DAL), PG - $4,300

Dinwiddie has been efficient in limited minutes, and his 28.46 FD points per game over the last eight games make him an appealing option on this small slate. If Dallas shortens its rotation, Dinwiddie could be a slate-breaking value.

 

My Favorite NBA DFS Picks for Today

  • Favorite Overall Play: Luka Doncic
  • Favorite Cash Play: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Favorite GPP Play: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Favorite Value Play: Anthony Black


NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Jusuf Nurkic Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey Uncertain For Friday Night
Nikola Vucevic Questionable Versus Charlotte
Malcolm Brogdon Out Again On Friday Night
Anthony Davis Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest

