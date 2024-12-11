ESPN College Football Pick Em: 2024 Results RotoBaller Challenge Group

First of all, I would like to thank all 60 of you for participating in this challenge. It was a fun season, even though I didn't finish as close to the top as I would have liked. Don't worry ... Bowl Mania is coming up with another chance for bragging rights and maybe another prize there if we get enough entries.
"mr_richard" won the group this year after leading much of the way, but "lbockenek" closed to within one point of winning the group with 46 points in Week 14. "keepinglittlehumansalive" finished in third by three points over "big papi10." Congratulations to the winners! Two of these entries have been in my pools for several years now!
The top three entries will receive FREE RotoBaller premium access across all sports for an entire year! That will give you access to premium lineup tools, DFS optimizers, betting picks (including props), expert articles, predictions, and draft tools for MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and college football. You will also get access to the premium Discord channels to help with lineup decisions and DFS picks.Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!
RotoBaller College Football Pick Em: Prize Claims
Since ESPN does not allow me access to your private email, it is the responsibility of the winners to reach out to me via X or email [email protected] with the subject "ESPN College Pick Em - RotoBaller Group." You must send a screenshot of your entry to verify your group standing. The screenshot will look like the one below with the points in your entry highlighted in white instead of blue.
The sooner you claim your prize, the sooner you can gain access to all of our premium tools! The NBA and NHL are in full swing, and we have great college basketball content and private Discord channels for lineup/DFS advice. Claim your prize and learn all of the tools at your disposal!
ESPN College Pick Em - RotoBaller Group Final Standings
We had a good turnout this year. It's so good that the standings didn't fit on one page!
We had 12 entries over 500 points this year. We also had two entries in the 99th percentile, with six more in the 95th percentile. There are groups much larger than ours without that kind of success! We have a strong group here, and I look forward to hosting this again next season.
Don't forget to sign up for ESPN's Capital One Bowl Mania picks! We also have a RotoBaller group where the premise is the same. You pick the winners of every bowl game and assign a confidence number to it. We will also have a group for Against The Spread picks.
Thank you all for another fun season of competition! Come back next year with a chance to win more prizes from RotoBaller!
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!