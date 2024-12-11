X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

ESPN College Football Pick Em: 2024 Results RotoBaller Challenge Group

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!

First of all, I would like to thank all 60 of you for participating in this challenge. It was a fun season, even though I didn't finish as close to the top as I would have liked. Don't worry ... Bowl Mania is coming up with another chance for bragging rights and maybe another prize there if we get enough entries.

"mr_richard" won the group this year after leading much of the way, but "lbockenek" closed to within one point of winning the group with 46 points in Week 14. "keepinglittlehumansalive" finished in third by three points over "big papi10." Congratulations to the winners! Two of these entries have been in my pools for several years now!

The top three entries will receive FREE RotoBaller premium access across all sports for an entire year! That will give you access to premium lineup tools, DFS optimizers, betting picks (including props), expert articles, predictions, and draft tools for MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and college football. You will also get access to the premium Discord channels to help with lineup decisions and DFS picks.

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

RotoBaller College Football Pick Em: Prize Claims

Since ESPN does not allow me access to your private email, it is the responsibility of the winners to reach out to me via X or email [email protected] with the subject "ESPN College Pick Em - RotoBaller Group." You must send a screenshot of your entry to verify your group standing. The screenshot will look like the one below with the points in your entry highlighted in white instead of blue.

The sooner you claim your prize, the sooner you can gain access to all of our premium tools! The NBA and NHL are in full swing, and we have great college basketball content and private Discord channels for lineup/DFS advice. Claim your prize and learn all of the tools at your disposal!

 

ESPN College Pick Em - RotoBaller Group Final Standings

We had a good turnout this year. It's so good that the standings didn't fit on one page!

We had 12 entries over 500 points this year. We also had two entries in the 99th percentile, with six more in the 95th percentile. There are groups much larger than ours without that kind of success! We have a strong group here, and I look forward to hosting this again next season.

Don't forget to sign up for ESPN's Capital One Bowl Mania picks! We also have a RotoBaller group where the premise is the same. You pick the winners of every bowl game and assign a confidence number to it. We will also have a group for Against The Spread picks.

Thank you all for another fun season of competition! Come back next year with a chance to win more prizes from RotoBaller!



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More College Football Analysis

DraftKings CFB DFS Lineup Picks: Daily College Fantasy Football (12/14/24)
Ranking College Football Playoff Teams By Toughest Paths To The National Championship
College Football Betting Picks: Saturday, December 14, 2024 And Week 15 Results
College Football Predictions: ESPN Capital One Bowl Mania Picks 2024
NCAA College Football Power Rankings - 2024 Postseason
ESPN College Football Pick Em: 2024 Results RotoBaller Challenge Group
College Football Playoff Bracket Predictions and Picks for All 11 Games
College Football QB Power Rankings: All 12 Quarterbacks In The CFB Playoffs

More DFS Lineup Picks

MMA DFS DraftKings Value Picks For UFC Tampa
FanDuel NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday 12/13/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
DraftKings MMA, UFC DFS Lineup Picks - UFC Tampa: Covington vs. Buckley
DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Today (Friday, 12/13/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice
DraftKings CFB DFS Lineup Picks: Daily College Fantasy Football (12/14/24)
CBB DFS: DraftKings Daily Fantasy College Basketball Picks - Today's Top Lineups (12/13/24)
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)
NFL DFS Value Plays: Week 15 Bargain Bin for DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo Includes Tua Tagovailoa, Rico Dowdle, Amari Cooper, more

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bucky Irving17 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp21 mins ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown23 mins ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams38 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley3 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington3 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen3 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov3 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl4 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust4 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell15 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant16 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams17 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado17 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers18 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo18 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler19 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum19 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras19 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi19 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller20 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram20 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert21 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Francisco Lindor23 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers23 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players