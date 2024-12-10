X
DraftKings NBA DFS Picks for Today (Tuesday, 12/10/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

3 days ago by
Luka Doncic - NBA DFS, Fantasy Basketball Rankings
Welcome back, Rotoballers! Tonight we have only two games on the slate. These articles focus on the best plays, typically more suited for cash games. However, some exceptions may apply, depending on the size of the slate.

The key to succeeding in NBA DFS is making adjustments during the day as injury information becomes available. But it's always essential to have a game plan and zero in on the best players and spots before making those adjustments. To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab an NBA season pass and access our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where @chiefjustice6 is talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

This article will provide you with my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings on 12/10/24. Remember to monitor NBA injury news and our excellent NBA injuries report tool, as the slate can completely change before lineups lock at 7:00 p.m. EST on DraftKings. Good luck, RotoBallers!

DraftKings NBA DFS Core Picks

Luka Doncic, DAL - PG ($11,300)

Luka has been on fire to start December, posting 70+ fantasy points in three of his last four games with back-to-back triple-doubles. A third straight triple-double might be a lot to ask for, but Luka's floor/ceiling combo is unmatched by anyone else on this slate, so I'd consider him the best play for cash games.

All four teams playing tonight are sound defensively, so I'd rather focus on the game with the higher implied total (231 compared to 214).

Jalen Suggs, ORL - PG ($7,300)

After Franz Wagner got hurt a few days ago, Magic players publicly backed Suggs as the guy to lead them. He responded by posting a season-high 26 points leading to 36 fantasy points. Priced at only $7,300 as his team's primary scoring threat, Suggs should be a popular play tonight.

Others Under Consideration: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC - PG ($10,000), Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL - PF/C ($11,100)

 

DraftKings NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

Kyrie Irving, DAL - PG/SG ($8,300)

Consistently one of the best pivot options on every slate he's a part of, Kyrie simply always profiles as an awesome tournament play. He provides leverage off both Luka and Suggs, and can win a smaller slate like tonight's if he can match Luka in fantasy points.

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC - C ($7,100)

Hartenstein yet again looks like a fantastic tournament option tonight. Most lineups will be paying down at center and he finds himself in no man's land in terms of pricing. He could easily distance himself from the cheaper chalk at the center position in the projected superior game environment.

Others Under Consideration: Dereck Lively, DAL - C ($5,100)

 

DraftKings NBA DFS Value Picks

Goga Bitadze, ORL - C ($5,400)

It can't be understated how big the loss of Franz Wagner is for Orlando; he was regularly playing 35+ minutes and taking 20+ shot attempts. That's a lot of production to fill. In the first game without Wagner, Goga Bitadze started and had a very impressive 21/16 performance. Bitadze will likely get the starting nod again and should easily be the most popular of the three Magic centers priced in that $5k range.

Luguentz Dort, OKC - SG/SF ($4,400)

Dort has continued to see his pricing lowered over the last handful of games, which is surprising considering his role hasn't changed for the Thunder. He's played less than 27 minutes only one time in the past month and is averaging 23 fantasy PPG on the season. Even at $5,400, he would have been worth a look on a slate this small, so getting him at $4,400 feels like a bargain.

Others Under Consideration: Moritz Wagner, ORL- C ($5,000), Cason Wallace, OKC - PG/SG ($3,900)

 

Today's Top NBA DFS Game Stack

Mavericks at Thunder (231 O/U)

This one is a no-brainer; this game has a higher implied total by 17 points compared to ORL @ MIL and has enough price options at all ranges you could build a lineup strictly using players from this game.

 

My Favorite NBA DFS Picks for Today

Here is where I leave you with some of my favorites.

  • My favorite OVERALL play on the slate: Luka Doncic
  • My favorite CASH play on the slate: Jalen Suggs
  • My favorite GPP play on the slate: Kyrie Irving
  • My favorite VALUE play: Goga Bitadze


NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Jusuf Nurkic Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey Uncertain For Friday Night
Nikola Vucevic Questionable Versus Charlotte
Malcolm Brogdon Out Again On Friday Night
Anthony Davis Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest

