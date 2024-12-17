Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 17 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options

Fantasy managers who have made it to championship weekend likely have ultra-talented rosters, but picking the correct defense for Week 17 is the final piece of the puzzle.
The wrong choice can leave managers with a zero (or worse) in their lineup, so even though the D/ST spot can feel insignificant, it can make the difference between being a champion and a runer-up. Utilize the waiver wire and find the matchup that benefits defenses.
Below, we'll dive into the best DST streamers and starts for Week 17. The top-tier defenses that are widely owned will not appear in this article. Good luck, RotoBallers! Let's capture those titles!
Best DST Streaming Options For Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
The logic is pretty simple on this one. The Los Angeles Chargers (only rostered in about 42% of leagues) allow the fewest points per game (17.6) despite giving up a 40-burger in Week 15. The New England Patriots average the second-fewest points on offense (17). The Chargers ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks (2.9 per game). The Patriots allow the fourth-most sacks per game.
Entering week 15, SIX teams still have not allowed more than 240 points! 😲 #NFL pic.twitter.com/AHUgGB5mGE
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 12, 2024
Does anything more need to be said? The Chargers are an elite defense that should be rostered in more leagues and they draw a favorable matchup on championship weekend. If Los Angeles is available, add them now. Drake Maye is talented, but he's prone to rookie mistakes. The Chargers could compete to be the overall D/ST1 during championship week.
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
Those managers who roster and start the Colts in Week 16 against Tennessee get a double dip with a matchup against the lowly Giants in Week 17. Indianapolis ranks inside the top 10 for takeaways per game. Tommy DeVito, Tim Boyle, or Drew Lock will be starting for the Giants and will give the football away. Sure, the Colts aren't exactly an elite defense, but they are adequate, so the matchup makes them a juicy fantasy target.
The Giants average fewer than 15 points per game and have failed to reach that mark in two of their last three games. They are the offense that fantasy managers target when searching for a streaming defense. Run it back in Week 17.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
The Buffalo defense draws their rematch against the New York Jets in Week 17. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have struggled offensively for most of the year. Rodgers takes a handful of sacks per game. In their initial matchup in Week 6, the Bills sacked Rodgers three times and picked him off.
Ed Oliver stole Frank Ragnow's soul on this bullrush. pic.twitter.com/gR26ckySUg
— Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) December 15, 2024
Yes, Buffalo got torched by the Rams and Lions. Don't let that scare you away from the great matchup. The Jets' offense was on fire in Week 16, but that was against the Jaguars, who arguably have the worst defense in the league. Don't overthink this one.
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland has announced Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starting QB for Week 16, and whether he or Jameis Winston start in Week 17 against the Dolphins, this is a favorable matchup for Miami's stop unit. Winston is a turnover machine, and DTR has completed just over 50% of his passes for 540 yards, one touchdown, and seven interceptions in 12 career game appearances.
24th career INT for @jalenramsey 😮💨
📺 #LVvsMIA on @NFLonCBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/MWo1seyOs8
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 17, 2024
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are a mid-tier defense that is perfectly capable of shutting down a mediocre offense when it matters most in Week 17. If Winston starts, the Miami defense has a lower floor but a higher ceiling. If Thompson-Robinson starts, they have a safe floor. It would be a shocker if Cleveland has any resemblance of success if the UCLA product is leading the offensive attack.
New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The New Orleans D/ST is an average unit in points allowed per game (22.3) and in takeaways per game (1.1). However, it's a strong enough defense to roll the dice on against the lackluster Las Vegas offense led by Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder. The Raiders have a non-existent rushing attack and have scored just 17.5 points per game (fourth-fewest).
The Raiders rank second in total turnovers (28) this season, trailing only the disastrous Tennessee Titans. If this game was in Vegas, we'd have a little bit more hesitancy. However, we're not worried about the Saints taking care of business in the Ceasars Superdome. If you do not have an elite defense and are in a pinch, New Orleans is a quality option for the final week of the fantasy football season.
