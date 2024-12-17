X
Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 16 (2024): Best Fantasy Playoffs Streaming Options

3 weeks ago by
Indianapolis Colts Defense - DST Rankings, Julian Blackmon, IDP Fantasy Football

Congratulations! If you're reading this, you've likely secured a first-round bye for the fantasy playoffs or advanced past round one. That said, there's no time to stop and celebrate, as another critical week of fantasy football looms. There's no time to get complacent!

Whether a D/ST helped get you here or not, playing the correct one becomes more vital as the playoffs progress. Playing the wrong defense can result in managers being left with a zero (or worse) in their lineup. Utilizing the waiver wire and finding the matchup that benefits defenses is crucial. Even if you traditionally don't pay close attention to your D/ST position, it's important to remember it can make the difference between winning and losing a championship.

Below, we'll dive into the best DST streamers and starts for Week 16. The top-tier defenses that are widely owned will not appear in this article. Good luck, Rotoballers!

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Best DST Streaming Options For Week 16

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are a top-12 fantasy football defense. Who could have predicted that before the season started?

Nothing Arizona does is overly impressive, either. They're in the middle of the pack in sacks and takeaways this season. They have one touchdown (a kick return in Week 1). But they're just solid enough across the board and riding a hot streak.

The Cardinals scored double-digit fantasy points in Weeks 9 (vs. Chicago), 10 (vs. New York Jets), and 12 (at Seattle). The schedule didn't get much more difficult. Arizona draws the Panthers this week, a team averaging fewer than 18 points per game.

Quarterback Bryce Young was back to his old self in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing two interceptions and scoring just one touchdown. Carolina's offense has had a few solid weeks since Young returned as the starter, but the overall body of work suggests Arizona is a strong start in Week 16.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Although he's been more efficient lately, Will Levis has committed a turnover in nearly every game this season. In large part due to the quarterback's loose ball security, the Titans lead the league in giveaways per game. The former second-round pick threw another three interceptions in Week 15 and was benched for Mason Rudolph. Rudolph has five interceptions on the season despite playing in fewer than five full games. He's the Week 16 starter, so the Colts remain a top D/ST option.

Inversely, the Indianapolis Colts rank inside the top 10 for takeaways per game. In their first matchup this season (at Tennessee), Levis threw for 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 95 yards on 100% of the snaps.

The Colts DST is widely available (16% rostered) and can be used against Tennessee and in Week 17 against the New York Giants.

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo hosts two low-scoring divisional opponents in Weeks 16 and 17. The Patriots offensive line surrenders a healthy amount of sacks. The Jets may be checked out by Week 17. Both offenses average fewer than 19.5 points per game. Plus, in late December, the Buffalo weather may benefit the defense.

Sure, the Bills have allowed over 80 points in its last two games, but the Rams and Lions offenses are on a whole other level. New England quarterback Drake Maye is showing signs of upside, but he's still a rookie, and his supporting cast is one of the worst units in the league. Look for Sean McDermott's defense to bounce back in this divisional matchup. Buffalo cannot take their foot off the gas, as the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still technically in play.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

This is where it gets dicey. The Atlanta Falcons sit at the bottom of the sack rankings by a wide margin. The Falcons tripled their season total with five sacks against Justin Herbert in Week 13. There's a complete lack of a pass rush in Atlanta.

However, New York quarterbacks love to take sacks. Tampa Bay took down Tommy DeVito four times in Week 12. Dallas sacked Drew Lock six times on Thanksgiving. And if Tim Boyle starts this week, the Falcons have even more upside on defenses. The Giants will hold the football too long for the quality of their offensive line, regardless of which quarterback is under center by Week 16.

If you can trust the poor Atlanta defense, the matchup here makes sense. Hopefully, they can bait Lock, Devito, or Boyle into turnovers (Atlanta averages one takeaway per game) if they can't collapse the pocket. Atlanta's defense took care of business in a juicy matchup against the Raiders last week, and this is a similar opponent. Matchups often trump all, and that's the case for this suggestion.




