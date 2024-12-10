Braelon Allen (RB, NYJ) - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15

BALLER MOVE: Add in all formats
ROSTERED IN: 58% of Leagues
ANALYSIS: Allen performed just fine in his first start of the season, but not many were expecting him to be outplayed by fellow backup Isaiah Davis. Allen ran for 43 yards on 11 carries and added 38 yards on four catches, however, it was Davis who found the end zone and who played more snaps than Allen.
hey look at that a Rookie RB on the Jets scored a Touchdown
pic.twitter.com/CakG4Rh0YH
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 8, 2024
Allen is only available in 42% of Yahoo leagues, but it's worth checking yours to see if he's available or if a frustrated manager may have dropped him prematurely. It's not a guarantee that Breece Hall returns this week and the Jets have an excellent matchup against a Jacksonville defense that ranks 16th against the run and just allowed a huge day to Tony Pollard last week.
If Hall does miss, then Allen and Davis should soak up the touches again, with Allen being the higher upside play with his ability to break tackles. He's more likely to get those important goal line carries and both backs were used often as pass catchers last week, too.
BALLER MOVE: Add in all formats ROSTERED IN: 58% of Leagues ANALYSIS: Allen performed just fine in his first start of the season, but not many were expecting him to be outplayed by fellow backup Isaiah Davis. Allen ran for 43 yards on 11 carries and added 38 yards on four catches, however, it was […]
