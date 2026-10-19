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All-time Atlanta Braves lineup: Greatest Player at Every Starting Position

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Chipper Jones - MLB Legends, Baseball HOF

All-Time Atlanta Braves Lineup: Greatest Player At Every Position. Read RotoBaller's greatest starting Atlanta Braves lineup of all time including Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones, Dale Murphy, and more.

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most famous professional teams in sports history. Throughout their lengthy history, some of the greatest baseball players of all time have worn the team's jersey.

In this piece, we'll build an "all-time" starting lineup, naming just one Brave to represent each position.

Who were the greatest players at each position of all time? Let's dive in!

 

Catcher - Javy Lopez

Notable Braves Stats: .287 AVG, 260 HR, 864 RBI, World Series Champion, NLCS MVP

Lopez combined rare power with offensive consistency at a position that historically lacked big bats. His 2003 season - 43 home runs and a .328 average - remains the greatest year ever for a Braves catcher, and one of the best offensive campaigns from a backstop in MLB history.

 

First Base - Freddie Freeman

Notable Braves Stats: .295 AVG, 271 HR, 941 RBI, World Series Champion, NL MVP

The face of the franchise for more than a decade, Freeman mixed power, plate discipline, and leadership to both capture an MVP award and lead the Braves to a World Series title.

 

Second Base - Ozzie Albies

Notable Braves Stats: 1,135 Hits, 165 HR, 607 RBI, World Series Champion, All-Star Silver Slugger

Albies reached the majors early and immediately became an everyday force in the lineup, providing switch-hitting power that most Braves second basemen never offered. His ability to hit 25–30 home runs while playing second base changes the offensive profile of the position in Atlanta’s history, and helped the Braves to division titles and a World Series win.

 

Shortstop - Rabbit Maranville

Notable Braves Stats: Hall of Fame, Elite Defense

Maranville was a star during the Boston Braves era and became one of the defining defensive shortstops of early baseball history. Modern Braves fans may lean in another direction, but Maranville's impact in the early days of the franchise can't go overlooked.

 

Third Base - Chipper Jones

Notable Braves Stats: .303 AVG, 468 HR, 1,623 RBI, World Series Champion, NL MVP, Hall of Fame

Perhaps the biggest no-brainer on the list. Jones was a highly-touted prospect who evolved into a switch-hitting superstar. He was a key part of a dominant era in Braves history and spent his entire career with Atlanta. Jones captured a World Series title, MVP award, and is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

 

Left Field - Dale Murphy

Notable Braves Stats: .268 AVG, 371 HR, 1,143 RBI, 2x MVP, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger

Ok... we're playing our one and only "cheating on a technicality" card here, as Murphy started out as catcher, but did spend some time in left field before ultimately landing in center field. The franchise icon couldn't be left off any sort of all-time Braves team, as he was a legitimate superstar who won two NL MVP Awards during what was a competitive downtime for the organization. We're bending the rules a bit, but getting Murph in this lineup is worth it.

 

Center Field - AnDruw Jones

Notable Braves Stats: 368 HR, 1,117 RBI, 10 Gold Gloves, All-Star, Silver Slugger, Hall of Fame

The recently-named National Baseball Hall of Fame honoree stands out not only as the greatest Braves center fielder of all time, but also as one of the greatest defensive center fielders to every play the position in the history of the game.

Few players could cover as much ground as Jones and he possessed legitimate game-changing power throughout his tenure in Atlanta.

 

Right Field - Hank Aaron

Notable Braves Stats: 733 HR, 2,297 RBI, 3,600 Hits, World Series Champion, Long-Reigning MLB Career HR Leader, Hall of Fame

"Hammerin' Hank" is not only the greatest right fielder in Braves history, but the greatest player in the history of the franchise. After winning a World Series title with the Braves in Milwaukee, he was part of the franchise's relocation to Atlanta. His consistency, longevity, underrated defense, and historic home-run record made him one of the defining figures in the history of baseball.

 

Starting Pitcher - Greg Maddux

Notable Braves Stats: 2.63 ERA, 3x Cy Young Award, World Series Champion, Hall of Fame

The Braves have an unbelievable pitching history - including Maddux's teammates Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. However, Maddux stands apart from the rest due to his dominance and legendary precision. At his peak with the Braves, he made even elite hitters look helpless at the plate.

 

Relief Pitcher - Craig Kimbrel

Notable Braves Stats: 186 Saves, 1.43 ERA, NL Rookie of the Year, All-Star

Kimbrel spent the first five seasons of his career in Atlanta, establishing himself as one of the most overpowering and statistically dominant relievers in franchise history. Borderline unhittable during his peak, Kimbrel's numbers were absurd, while most hitters struggled to even make contact against him.

 

Designated Hitter - Ronald Acuna Jr.

Notable Braves Stats: .288 AVG, 188 HR, 212 SB, NL Rookie of the Year, MVP Award, World Series Champion

With the game's adoption of the universal DH rule, we feel as though any Braves player in history is now on the table for this spot, so we're locking in Atlanta's modern-day superstar as our designated hitter. When healthy, Acuna is a legitimate superstar who can impact games with his power, ability to get on base, as well as his speed. He already has NL ROY and NL MVP Awards in his trophy case, as well as a World Series ring.

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