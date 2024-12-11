2024 NFL QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starting Quarterbacks for Week 15

The stars were out in Week 14, as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold all absolutely lit up the box score. Additionally, Bryce Young continued to beat his drum as he showcased the skills that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

With six teams on a bye, we were not devoid of excellent quarterback play in Week 14. That play produced back-and-forth exciting games that would intrigue even the casual NFL fan.

With so much excitement, it is time we talk about where everyone ranks as we head into the final month of the season. Playoffs are on the line and the stars will emerge while the pretenders will fade.

Allen was masterful in Week 14. He accounted for six touchdowns as the Bills fell to the Rams. This guy has certainly overtaken Lamar Jackson in the MVP conversation. The Rams had no answer for Allen all afternoon. If it was not for a relatively slow start, the Bills may have blown the top off the Rams. The AFC better watch out with Allen playing this way.

2. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Jackson and the Ravens enjoyed a bye in Week 14. The 8-5 Ravens have watched their divisional hopes dwindle by dropping games to the Steelers and Eagles in recent weeks. Jackson was on a tear earlier in the season but has slowed a bit of late. Hopefully, he can regain his early season form for Baltimore's sake.

3. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow again delivered in Week 14 in Dallas. The Bengals finally pulled out a victory as the defense stepped up to give the offense a chance to do what it has been doing all season. The win was very clearly a huge moral boost for this team. Burrow was visibly happy at the end of the game after looking angry following other recent games. His efforts have finally been rewarded.

4. - Detroit Lions Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Goff continues to get things done in 2024. He threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a huge win over the Packers in Week 14. Goff has now thrown for 3,265 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games this season. With four games left to play, the Lions look unstoppable.

5. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs managed to win yet another one-possession game. This team, and its quarterback, just has championship DNA. Will it come back to bite it in the playoffs? Only time will tell. Mahomes has strung together a series of nice games. He is not turning the ball over like he was early in the season, and he is making winning plays. The Chiefs are all but guaranteed the No. 1 seed barring a colossal collapse.

Hurts only threw for 108 yards in Week 14 but he did score three total touchdowns. The Eagles should have gone up and down the field on the Panthers, but they seemed to play down to their opponent all day. In the end, this ended up being a one-possession game, but the Eagles will only care about the fact that they are running away with the NFC East.

7. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa was surgical in Week 14. He carved the Jets up to the tune of 331 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa repeatedly found his pass-catchers across the middle of the field. The Dolphins are now squarely in the playoff race.

8. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love and the Packers tried to ride Josh Jacobs to victory in Week 14 in Detroit. It nearly worked as the Lions only won by a field goal. Love only threw the ball 20 times in this game. He ended with 206 passing yards and a touchdown. Although they lost, the Packers can be happy with their star quarterback's recent play. He has not turned the ball over in three straight games against quality defenses.

The rookie experienced his first bye week of his young career in Week 14. Daniels had hit a midseason slump before returning to form in Weeks 12 and 13. A bye is just what Daniels needed as the Commanders should come out with answers to opposing defenses.

10. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings

Are five touchdown passes good? Darnold lit up the Falcons in Week 14. He threw for 347 yards in addition to the touchdowns. Darnold is getting hot at the exact right time for the Vikings. He is protecting the ball extraordinarily well and delivering strikes all over the field.

I’m sorry but Sam Darnold not being in the MVP conversation at this point is genuinely laughable pic.twitter.com/jtTWkNNxAE — Jason Harmon (@_jason_777) December 8, 2024

11. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers cannot stop winning with Wilson behind center. He was relatively quiet with just 158 passing yards in Week 14, but the Steelers still put 27 points on the scoreboard and beat the Browns by 13.

12. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Purdy found a groove in Week 14. He threw his usual two touchdowns and led the 49ers to a dominating victory over a solid Bears defense. With no Christian McCaffrey, Purdy put the offense on his back. His connection with wide receiver Jauan Jennings is special and the 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief after this performance.

13. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert was limited to one touchdown pass in Week 14 as the Chiefs pulled out a close win over the Chargers. Herbert also gutted through multiple injuries, showcasing his toughness. The Chargers are still in pole position to grab a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They have demonstrated that they can scrap with the best the AFC has to offer. Herbert will have better days moving forward.

14. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Josh Allen’s counterpart in an electric game was almost equally as impressive. Stafford carved up the Bills all day to lead the Rams to a huge victory. A loss would have made a Rams playoff run significantly more difficult. However, this win puts the Rams within striking distance to win the division. Could we be headed to a Week 18 decisive game with the Seahawks?

15. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield threw another two interceptions in Week 14. The Buccaneers were in danger of dropping a game to the Raiders before Mayfield and the offense was able to sort things out in the second half. The Buccaneers have a few things to work on to be full-on contenders.

16. - Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Smith seems to be finding his rhythm. After being asked to chuck the ball all over the yard for much of the first half of the season, the Seahawks have dialed in on defense and reduced Smith’s passing attempts to hover around 30 per game. Smith is very efficient and smart with his attempts. He took what the Cardinals gave him all game long in Week 14. He has the Seahawks playing at a high level with a chance to win the division handily.

Stroud had a much-needed bye in Week 14. While the Texans sit atop their division, they have not won their games in any kind of dominant fashion. They need to get things in order as quickly as possible with just four games to go.

Nix and the Broncos were on a bye in Week 14. After winning dramatically in Week 13 over the Cleveland Browns, the Broncos finally got a chance to rest and reset. Nix has been one of the best offensive rookies in the league this season. He is poised to lead the Broncos down the stretch run as they make their playoff push.

19. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Murray continues to be a reason why the Cardinals are in games, while simultaneously being a big reason why they lose games. After a hugely successful first-quarter drive against Seattle in Week 14, Murray proceeded to throw two interceptions. Murray’s poor play during the first half of the game is a large reason why the Cardinals now find themselves in last place in the NFC West after leading the division just two weeks ago.

The Seahawks are getting past the MacDonald system growing pains. Imagine being Kyler Murray and having to decipher this in real time. pic.twitter.com/E5aHn4z0UP — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 10, 2024

Williams once again did next to nothing in the first half in Week 14. His second-half performance gave him a respectable day with all things considered, but the 49ers worked their magic against the rookie.

The high-end rookie season that many expected from Williams simply is not going to happen. He has been completely up and down, as the Bears have been in turmoil all season. However, patience is a virtue when it comes to young, talented quarterbacks.

Cousins continues to slide down this list as he continues to look bad. The conversations around Michael Penix Jr. taking over as the starter will not quiet down while Cousins continues to play poorly. He is missing big-time throws and is not mobile enough to evade pressure.

Kirk Cousins has 0 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over the last 4 games. You drafted Michael Penix Jr. for this moment, make the switch Falcons. pic.twitter.com/tUWI6lTgOY — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 8, 2024

22. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

The box score does not indicate how well Young played in Week 14. He was under pressure all day and demonstrated excellent escape ability. He had the Panthers on the cusp of beating the high-end Eagles. Young has continued to string together solid performances. He is starting to look every bit like the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

23. Cooper Rush - Dallas Cowboys

Rush finished Monday’s game with an 18.8 QBR. He could not hang with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in a back-and-forth battle. As such, the Cowboys’ season essentially slipped away with the loss.

Despite Rush’s poor play in this game, he had a few decent moments. Additionally, if it was not for a late-game gaffe by the Cowboys, they would have had a great chance of winning this one. This team and its quarterback should hold their heads high on how hard they have been playing lately.

24. Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Maye and the Patriots had their bye in Week 14. Maye has been playing solid ball for a rookie this season. He looks like he has all the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback. Hopefully, some of that potential will translate to a couple of wins during the final stretch of the season.

Richardson and the Colts had their bye week in Week 14, and they are on the outside looking into the playoffs. Richardson has played better since his midseason benching, but the Colts would certainly like to see more consistency. Still, this is a very young player who still does not have a full NFL season's worth of starts under his belt.

26. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

Rodgers was good in Week 14. He threw for over 300 passing yards for the first time all season. Still, the Jets lost once again as the Dolphins marched down the field and scored in overtime.

Winston was devoid of magic in this game. He continued to throw interceptions, although he did manage to throw two touchdowns. The Browns' offensive output was also quiet, as the Steelers tamed the hot hand this week. Winston will look to rebound in Week 15.

Levis was building momentum in recent weeks and he had a golden opportunity to light up the measly Jaguars. While Levis limited the turnovers again, he did not produce much passing output. The Titans fell once again and got one step closer to potentially drafting Levis's replacement in April.

O'Connell went down with a knee injury in Week 14. His status for Week 15 is up in the air but it seems like Desmond Ridder could be making a start. Either way, O'Connell was not following up his excellent Week 13 in any positive way before his injury.

Jones did everything he could to give the game away to the Titans in Week 14. Luckily for him and the Jaguars, the Titans could not get anything going on offense. Except for Week 13, Jones has been utterly terrible for the Jaguars in relief of Trevor Lawrence. He continues to make boneheaded mistakes and he does not seem to be learning from those mistakes.

31. Drew Lock - New York Giants

Lock did not have an amazing game in Week 14. A last-ditch effort in the fourth quarter propelled Lock to over 200 passing yards. The Giants are a very sorry franchise at this point. Their issues go far beyond quarterback.

With Derek Carr's season potentially over, Haener and Rattler are the next men up. We have already seen life with Rattler behind center when Carr was out with a torn oblique. Rattler did not light up the box score, but he flashed a couple of solid moments. No matter what, it looks like the Saints are heading toward a completely lost season despite keeping themselves alive in the playoff mix this past weekend.

