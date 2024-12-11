X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

2024 NFL QB Power Rankings: All 32 Starting Quarterbacks for Week 15

2 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Sam Darnold - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. 1. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
2. 2. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
3. 3. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
4. 4. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
5. 5. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
6. 6. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
7. 7. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
8. 8. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers
9. 9. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
10. 10. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings
11. 11. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
12. 12. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
13. 13. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers
14. 14. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams
15. 15. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. 16. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks
17. 17. C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans
18. 18. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
19. 19. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
20. 20. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
21. 21. Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons
22. 22. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
23. 23. Cooper Rush - Dallas Cowboys
24. 24. Drake Maye - New England Patriots
25. 25. Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts
26. 26. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets
27. 27. Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
28. 28. Will Levis - Tennessee Titans
29. 29. Aidan O'Connell - Las Vegas Raiders
30. 30. Mac Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
31. 31. Drew Lock - New York Giants
32. 32. Jake Haener/Spencer Rattler- New Orleans Saints
33. More Fantasy Football Analysis

The stars were out in Week 14, as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and Sam Darnold all absolutely lit up the box score. Additionally, Bryce Young continued to beat his drum as he showcased the skills that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

With six teams on a bye, we were not devoid of excellent quarterback play in Week 14. That play produced back-and-forth exciting games that would intrigue even the casual NFL fan.

With so much excitement, it is time we talk about where everyone ranks as we head into the final month of the season. Playoffs are on the line and the stars will emerge while the pretenders will fade.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

1. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Allen was masterful in Week 14. He accounted for six touchdowns as the Bills fell to the Rams. This guy has certainly overtaken Lamar Jackson in the MVP conversation. The Rams had no answer for Allen all afternoon. If it was not for a relatively slow start, the Bills may have blown the top off the Rams. The AFC better watch out with Allen playing this way.

 

2. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Jackson and the Ravens enjoyed a bye in Week 14. The 8-5 Ravens have watched their divisional hopes dwindle by dropping games to the Steelers and Eagles in recent weeks. Jackson was on a tear earlier in the season but has slowed a bit of late. Hopefully, he can regain his early season form for Baltimore's sake.

 

3. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow again delivered in Week 14 in Dallas. The Bengals finally pulled out a victory as the defense stepped up to give the offense a chance to do what it has been doing all season. The win was very clearly a huge moral boost for this team. Burrow was visibly happy at the end of the game after looking angry following other recent games. His efforts have finally been rewarded.

 

4. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Goff continues to get things done in 2024. He threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns in a huge win over the Packers in Week 14. Goff has now thrown for 3,265 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games this season. With four games left to play, the Lions look unstoppable.

 

5. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs managed to win yet another one-possession game. This team, and its quarterback, just has championship DNA. Will it come back to bite it in the playoffs? Only time will tell. Mahomes has strung together a series of nice games. He is not turning the ball over like he was early in the season, and he is making winning plays. The Chiefs are all but guaranteed the No. 1 seed barring a colossal collapse.

 

6. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts only threw for 108 yards in Week 14 but he did score three total touchdowns. The Eagles should have gone up and down the field on the Panthers, but they seemed to play down to their opponent all day. In the end, this ended up being a one-possession game, but the Eagles will only care about the fact that they are running away with the NFC East.

 

7. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa was surgical in Week 14. He carved the Jets up to the tune of 331 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa repeatedly found his pass-catchers across the middle of the field. The Dolphins are now squarely in the playoff race.

 

8. Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Love and the Packers tried to ride Josh Jacobs to victory in Week 14 in Detroit. It nearly worked as the Lions only won by a field goal. Love only threw the ball 20 times in this game. He ended with 206 passing yards and a touchdown. Although they lost, the Packers can be happy with their star quarterback's recent play. He has not turned the ball over in three straight games against quality defenses.

 

9. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

The rookie experienced his first bye week of his young career in Week 14. Daniels had hit a midseason slump before returning to form in Weeks 12 and 13. A bye is just what Daniels needed as the Commanders should come out with answers to opposing defenses.

 

10. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings

Are five touchdown passes good? Darnold lit up the Falcons in Week 14. He threw for 347 yards in addition to the touchdowns. Darnold is getting hot at the exact right time for the Vikings. He is protecting the ball extraordinarily well and delivering strikes all over the field.

 

11. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers cannot stop winning with Wilson behind center. He was relatively quiet with just 158 passing yards in Week 14, but the Steelers still put 27 points on the scoreboard and beat the Browns by 13.

 

12. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers

Purdy found a groove in Week 14. He threw his usual two touchdowns and led the 49ers to a dominating victory over a solid Bears defense. With no Christian McCaffrey, Purdy put the offense on his back. His connection with wide receiver Jauan Jennings is special and the 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief after this performance.

 

13. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert was limited to one touchdown pass in Week 14 as the Chiefs pulled out a close win over the Chargers. Herbert also gutted through multiple injuries, showcasing his toughness. The Chargers are still in pole position to grab a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They have demonstrated that they can scrap with the best the AFC has to offer. Herbert will have better days moving forward.

 

14. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

Josh Allen’s counterpart in an electric game was almost equally as impressive. Stafford carved up the Bills all day to lead the Rams to a huge victory. A loss would have made a Rams playoff run significantly more difficult. However, this win puts the Rams within striking distance to win the division. Could we be headed to a Week 18 decisive game with the Seahawks?

 

15. Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield threw another two interceptions in Week 14. The Buccaneers were in danger of dropping a game to the Raiders before Mayfield and the offense was able to sort things out in the second half. The Buccaneers have a few things to work on to be full-on contenders.

 

16. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Smith seems to be finding his rhythm. After being asked to chuck the ball all over the yard for much of the first half of the season, the Seahawks have dialed in on defense and reduced Smith’s passing attempts to hover around 30 per game. Smith is very efficient and smart with his attempts. He took what the Cardinals gave him all game long in Week 14. He has the Seahawks playing at a high level with a chance to win the division handily.

 

17. C.J. Stroud - Houston Texans

Stroud had a much-needed bye in Week 14. While the Texans sit atop their division, they have not won their games in any kind of dominant fashion. They need to get things in order as quickly as possible with just four games to go.

 

18. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos

Nix and the Broncos were on a bye in Week 14. After winning dramatically in Week 13 over the Cleveland Browns, the Broncos finally got a chance to rest and reset. Nix has been one of the best offensive rookies in the league this season. He is poised to lead the Broncos down the stretch run as they make their playoff push.

 

19. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

Murray continues to be a reason why the Cardinals are in games, while simultaneously being a big reason why they lose games. After a hugely successful first-quarter drive against Seattle in Week 14, Murray proceeded to throw two interceptions. Murray’s poor play during the first half of the game is a large reason why the Cardinals now find themselves in last place in the NFC West after leading the division just two weeks ago.

 

20. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears

Williams once again did next to nothing in the first half in Week 14. His second-half performance gave him a respectable day with all things considered, but the 49ers worked their magic against the rookie.

The high-end rookie season that many expected from Williams simply is not going to happen. He has been completely up and down, as the Bears have been in turmoil all season. However, patience is a virtue when it comes to young, talented quarterbacks.

 

21. Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons

Cousins continues to slide down this list as he continues to look bad. The conversations around Michael Penix Jr. taking over as the starter will not quiet down while Cousins continues to play poorly. He is missing big-time throws and is not mobile enough to evade pressure.

 

22. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

The box score does not indicate how well Young played in Week 14. He was under pressure all day and demonstrated excellent escape ability. He had the Panthers on the cusp of beating the high-end Eagles. Young has continued to string together solid performances. He is starting to look every bit like the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

 

23. Cooper Rush - Dallas Cowboys

Rush finished Monday’s game with an 18.8 QBR. He could not hang with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in a back-and-forth battle. As such, the Cowboys’ season essentially slipped away with the loss.

Despite Rush’s poor play in this game, he had a few decent moments. Additionally, if it was not for a late-game gaffe by the Cowboys, they would have had a great chance of winning this one. This team and its quarterback should hold their heads high on how hard they have been playing lately.

 

24. Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Maye and the Patriots had their bye in Week 14. Maye has been playing solid ball for a rookie this season. He looks like he has all the tools to be a successful NFL quarterback. Hopefully, some of that potential will translate to a couple of wins during the final stretch of the season.

 

25. Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

Richardson and the Colts had their bye week in Week 14, and they are on the outside looking into the playoffs. Richardson has played better since his midseason benching, but the Colts would certainly like to see more consistency. Still, this is a very young player who still does not have a full NFL season's worth of starts under his belt.

 

26. Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets

Rodgers was good in Week 14. He threw for over 300 passing yards for the first time all season. Still, the Jets lost once again as the Dolphins marched down the field and scored in overtime.

 

27. Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

Winston was devoid of magic in this game. He continued to throw interceptions, although he did manage to throw two touchdowns. The Browns' offensive output was also quiet, as the Steelers tamed the hot hand this week. Winston will look to rebound in Week 15.

 

28. Will Levis - Tennessee Titans

Levis was building momentum in recent weeks and he had a golden opportunity to light up the measly Jaguars. While Levis limited the turnovers again, he did not produce much passing output. The Titans fell once again and got one step closer to potentially drafting Levis's replacement in April.

 

29. Aidan O'Connell - Las Vegas Raiders

O'Connell went down with a knee injury in Week 14. His status for Week 15 is up in the air but it seems like Desmond Ridder could be making a start. Either way, O'Connell was not following up his excellent Week 13 in any positive way before his injury.

 

30. Mac Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jones did everything he could to give the game away to the Titans in Week 14. Luckily for him and the Jaguars, the Titans could not get anything going on offense. Except for Week 13, Jones has been utterly terrible for the Jaguars in relief of Trevor Lawrence. He continues to make boneheaded mistakes and he does not seem to be learning from those mistakes.

 

31. Drew Lock - New York Giants

Lock did not have an amazing game in Week 14. A last-ditch effort in the fourth quarter propelled Lock to over 200 passing yards. The Giants are a very sorry franchise at this point. Their issues go far beyond quarterback.

 

32. Jake Haener/Spencer Rattler- New Orleans Saints

With Derek Carr's season potentially over, Haener and Rattler are the next men up. We have already seen life with Rattler behind center when Carr was out with a torn oblique. Rattler did not light up the box score, but he flashed a couple of solid moments. No matter what, it looks like the Saints are heading toward a completely lost season despite keeping themselves alive in the playoff mix this past weekend.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry
Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson
Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)
Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt
Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions
Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bucky Irving17 mins ago

Listed As Questionable For Week 15
Cooper Kupp21 mins ago

Held Off The Box Score On Thursday
Marquise Brown23 mins ago

Chiefs Opening Marquise Brown's Practice Window On Friday
Kyren Williams38 mins ago

Eclipses Century Mark On Thursday
Evan Engram2 hours ago

Done For Season
Joaquin Buckley3 hours ago

Looks For His Sixth Win In A Row
Colby Covington3 hours ago

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Dalton Kincaid3 hours ago

Expected To Return In Week 15
Bruno Silva3 hours ago

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Manel Kape3 hours ago

A Favorite At UFC Tampa
Keon Coleman3 hours ago

Expected To Play Against Lions
Tuco Tokkos3 hours ago

Looks For His First UFC Win
Navajo Stirling3 hours ago

Set To Make His UFC Debut
Odell Beckham Jr.3 hours ago

Dolphins Mutually Agree On Release
Kevin Lankinen3 hours ago

Frustrates Panthers With Shutout Performance
Nikita Kucherov3 hours ago

Racks Up Six Points Against Flames
Leon Draisaitl4 hours ago

Continues Multi-Point Streak Versus Wild
Bryan Rust4 hours ago

Tallies Four Points In Big Win
Scott Laughton4 hours ago

Ties Flyers Record With Four-Goal Performance
Ryan O'Reilly4 hours ago

Returns With Three-Point Effort
Victor Hedman4 hours ago

Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury
Aidan O'Connell15 hours ago

Doesn't Practice On Thursday
Jusuf Nurkic16 hours ago

Off The Injury Report
Kevin Durant16 hours ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves16 hours ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams17 hours ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey17 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish17 hours ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic17 hours ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown17 hours ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon17 hours ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener17 hours ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado17 hours ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers18 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo18 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis18 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves18 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren18 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler19 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum19 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe19 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey19 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield19 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde19 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury19 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras19 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi19 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller20 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers20 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride20 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly20 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram20 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert21 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens21 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Francisco Lindor23 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers23 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger23 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
Tim Stützle1 day ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson1 day ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power1 day ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso1 day ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad1 day ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox1 day ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes1 day ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller1 day ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green1 day ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson1 day ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler1 day ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson1 day ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser1 day ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford1 day ago

Available Versus Pistons
Brenton Doyle1 day ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller2 days ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber2 days ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot2 days ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Chicago White Sox2 days ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel2 days ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet2 days ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker2 days ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners2 days ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease2 days ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.2 days ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals3 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi3 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez3 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja4 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura4 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov4 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane4 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA4 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr5 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie5 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell5 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry5 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov5 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 15 - Sincere McCormick, Adam Thielen, Aaron Rodgers, and Hunter Henry

If you are reading this, congratulations! That likely means you made the fantasy playoffs unless you just enjoy reading about sneaky starts after you’re eliminated. Making the fantasy playoffs is a huge accomplishment and doing so consistently is the biggest sign of skill in this game.  But in the infamous words of the late, great […]

Video: Week 15 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

The fantasy football playoffs are underway for the vast majority of leagues, meaning each decision is crucial in the quest for a title for fantasy managers. Let us help with those "championship choices" by checking out our favorite 2024 fantasy football must-start wide receivers for Week 15! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" […]

Justin Herbert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 15 Lineups Include Rico Dowdle, Khalil Shakir, Russell Wilson

Finally! The fantasy playoffs are here! If you’re reading this article, congratulations on making the dance. Now that you’re in, anything can happen and the previous 14 weeks don’t matter at all. Everything comes down to these final three weeks. Throughout the season, I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can be with my […]

Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Dynasty Watch: Top College Fantasy Football Players Week 15 (2024)

The biggest stars usually shine brightest on the biggest stages. That would be conference championship week. The time before everything goes nuts with the transfer portal and opt-outs. There were only nine games last weekend. Which players showed out for the pro scouts? We will introduce you to these college players earlier than many of […]

Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 15: Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, Stone Smartt

Week 15 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Jameis Winston, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Amari Cooper, and Stone Smartt. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Joe Mixon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Free Week 15 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

We enter Week 15 coming off another 1-1 outing. The Steelers won comfortably in their rematch with the Cleveland Browns, and we easily cashed that ticket. The Chargers couldn’t hang on to close out the Chiefs, and we lost that moneyline play on a last-second field goal. However, we finished Week 14 up +.9 units, […]

DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 15 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Alvin Kamara, DeVonta Smith, Tyrone Tracy, Jayden Reed, Nick Chubb, Cade Otton

Welcome to the fantasy football playoffs! Week 15 of the fantasy football season has arrived, and the stakes are higher than ever. Whether you successfully navigated difficult matchups and injuries or lucked into drafting Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in the first two rounds, you've made it to the dance and have a shot at […]

Jameis Winston - NFL DFS Picks, Waiver Wire, Fantasy Football Rankings

NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Weather Report

The fantasy football playoffs are here! But that also means the weather is taking a turn for the worse. And in the NFL, weather can significantly impact games, particularly as we head into the colder months of the season. In this article, we will examine how various weather elements could influence the games scheduled for […]

Derrick Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 15 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 15! This Week 15 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the first round of the fantasy football playoffs.  It's wild to think we are already in Week 15 of the NFL season and […]

Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 15 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 15 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now into the holiday season, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners at PrizePicks offer some of […]

Ravens Defense - Fantasy Football DST Rankings, Draft Sleepers, IDP Targets

Week 15 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings: Bengals D/ST, Cardinals D/ST, Chiefs D/ST, Jets D/ST, Broncos D/ST, Chargers D/ST, Falcons D/ST

It's make-or-break time for your fantasy teams, as most leagues have entered the postseason portion of the 2024 campaign. If you lose, you go home, so use our Week 15 fantasy football defense (D/ST) rankings for 2024 if you need assistance. We'll help you identify the top available D/ST streamer. Ahead of the all-important Week […]

Sincere McCormick - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Week 15 (2024) - Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Braelon Allen, Christian Watson, Cedric Tillman, Stone Smartt

Most waivers in fantasy leagues run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; fantasy managers can still add players until Sunday game time. Week 15 is the beginning of the fantasy playoffs, and we are back with our updated mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2024 season to help your teams advance to […]

Matthew Stafford - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Week 15 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Game Including Thursday Night Football

The NFL regular season is heading into the homestretch! Several divisional titles are still very much up for grabs, as we kick off Week 15 with a pivotal clash between the Rams and Niners, before moving into a jampacked slate with exciting matchups. With every team in action, the Week 15 includes two Monday Night […]