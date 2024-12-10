X
When Will Alexander Mattison Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

3 days ago by
Alexander Mattison - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
In This Article hide
1. Alexander Mattison Injury Update
2. Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Outlook
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Alexander Mattison has missed multiple games for the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury.

Despite logging limited practices leading up to Weeks 13 and 14, he was ultimately inactive for those games. The Raiders are hopeful to have the 26-year-old back soon but face uncertainty heading into Week 15.

The Raiders will play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, giving Mattison extra time to recover. His status will depend on practice participation throughout the week.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Alexander Mattison Injury Update

Mattison's ankle injury has kept him sidelined for the Raiders' last three matchups. In his absence, the team has leaned on Sincere McCormick and Ameer Abdullah in the backfield.

McCormick has been the more productive option, rushing 15 times for 78 yards and hauling in two passes for 11 yards in Week 14 when facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the past two games, McCormick has totaled 142 rushing yards on 27 carries, showing he can handle a significant workload.

Zamir White, the team's other top running back, is also dealing with a quadriceps injury, leaving the backfield in flux.

While Mattison has been a reliable PPR contributor this season with touchdowns and pass-catching opportunities, his fantasy value heavily depends on his availability. Practice reports later this week will be crucial in determining his chances of playing against Atlanta.

 

Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers relying on Mattison need to have a backup plan in place. McCormick is the top replacement option, as he has performed well in recent games and will likely lead the backfield again if Mattison remains out. McCormick scored 10.9 PPR points in Week 14 and is widely available on the waiver wire.

Another option is Patrick Taylor of the San Francisco 49ers, with Isaac Guerendo dealing with a foot injury. Guerendo is also worth a look if he is available, as we do not know his status for Week 15.

McCormick is the safest bet, as he should maintain a role even if one of the injured running backs returns. If you can afford to stash Mattison, it may be worth holding him, but picking up McCormick as insurance is a smart move for fantasy playoffs.



