Week 15 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Half-PPR: Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Bucky Irving, Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick

3 days ago by
Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
1. Week 15 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries
2. Week 15 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
3. More Fantasy Football Analysis

Running backs have been the headliners of the 2024 fantasy football season, so they will play a major factor in the fantasy football playoffs. Today we will go over our NFL team's updated Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players such as Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Bucky Irving, Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick, and more rank for Week 15.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Week 15 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries

 

Week 15 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Derrick Henry RB 1
1 2 Saquon Barkley RB 2
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB 3
1 4 De'Von Achane RB 4
1 5 Josh Jacobs RB 7
1 6 Joe Mixon RB 10
2 7 Kyren Williams RB 12
2 8 Alvin Kamara RB 15
2 9 Chase Brown RB 16
3 10 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 19
3 11 Tony Pollard RB 20
3 12 Chuba Hubbard RB 21
3 13 James Conner RB 23
3 14 Jonathan Taylor RB 29
3 15 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 30
3 16 David Montgomery RB 32
3 17 Aaron Jones RB 36
4 18 Rico Dowdle RB 38
4 19 James Cook RB 40
4 20 Breece Hall RB 43
4 21 Kenneth Walker III RB 49
4 22 Bucky Irving RB 50
5 23 Najee Harris RB 52
5 24 Rachaad White RB 54
5 25 D'Andre Swift RB 59
5 26 Isaac Guerendo RB 60
5 27 Patrick Taylor Jr. RB 61
5 28 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 63
5 29 Isiah Pacheco RB 68
5 30 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 72
6 31 Braelon Allen RB 78
6 32 Sincere McCormick RB 79
6 33 Jaylen Warren RB 86
6 34 Nick Chubb RB 87
7 35 Gus Edwards RB 89
7 36 Javonte Williams RB 90
8 37 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 95
8 38 Tank Bigsby RB 96
8 39 Jerome Ford RB 103
8 40 Tyler Allgeier RB 114
8 41 Zach Charbonnet RB 115
8 42 Justice Hill RB 123
8 43 Isaiah Davis RB 124
9 44 Kareem Hunt RB 125
9 45 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 129
9 46 Jeremy McNichols RB 130
9 47 Kendre Miller RB 133
9 48 Tyjae Spears RB 136
9 49 Kimani Vidal RB 137
10 50 Alexander Mattison RB 138
10 51 Devin Singletary RB 141
10 52 Ray Davis RB 143
10 53 Cam Akers RB 146
11 54 Antonio Gibson RB 149
11 55 Kenneth Gainwell RB 167
11 56 Ameer Abdullah RB 172
11 57 Roschon Johnson RB 174
11 58 Audric Estime RB 177
11 59 Blake Corum RB 181
12 60 Jaylen Wright RB 184
12 61 Trey Benson RB 189
12 62 Sean Tucker RB 190
12 63 Dare Ogunbowale RB 198
13 64 Emanuel Wilson RB 201
13 65 Travis Homer RB 202
13 66 Chris Brooks RB 209
13 67 Ty Johnson RB 214
13 68 Cordarrelle Patterson RB 216
13 69 Emari Demercado RB 220
13 70 Samaje Perine RB 221
13 71 Khalil Herbert RB 222
13 72 Ezekiel Elliott RB 227
13 73 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 228
13 74 Dameon Pierce RB 233
13 75 Tyler Goodson RB 234
13 76 Trey Sermon RB 235
13 77 Israel Abanikanda RB 236
13 78 Kyle Juszczyk RB 237
13 79 Hassan Haskins RB 238
13 80 Kenny McIntosh RB 240
14 81 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 243
14 82 Jamaal Williams RB 246
14 83 Ty Chandler RB 247
14 84 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB 249
14 85 Keaton Mitchell RB 253
14 86 Will Shipley RB 255
14 87 Eric Gray RB 256
14 88 Carson Steele RB 258
14 89 Alec Ingold RB 259
14 90 C.J. Ham RB 262
14 91 Raheem Blackshear RB 266
14 92 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB 268
14 93 Darrynton Evans RB 271
14 94 Julius Chestnut RB 275
15 95 Hunter Luepke RB 276
15 96 Craig Reynolds RB 278
15 97 Dylan Laube RB 280
15 98 Keilan Robinson RB 282
15 99 Kene Nwangwu RB 286
15 100 Ronnie Rivers RB 289
15 101 Sione Vaki RB 290


More Fantasy Football Analysis

Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




