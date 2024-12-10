Running backs have been the headliners of the 2024 fantasy football season, so they will play a major factor in the fantasy football playoffs. Today we will go over our NFL team's updated Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings for 2024. Let's see where key players such as Chase Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Bucky Irving, Patrick Taylor Jr., Sincere McCormick, and more rank for Week 15.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 15 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to our staff rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Week 15 Running Backs Fantasy Football News and Injuries
- Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
- Mike Boone To Serve As Panthers No. 2 RB
- Isaac Guerendo Day-To-Day With Foot Sprain
- Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL
- Bucky Irving Up In The Air For Week 15
Week 15 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|3
|1
|4
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|1
|5
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|7
|1
|6
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|10
|2
|7
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|15
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|16
|3
|10
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|19
|3
|11
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|20
|3
|12
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|21
|3
|13
|James Conner
|RB
|23
|3
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|29
|3
|15
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|30
|3
|16
|David Montgomery
|RB
|32
|3
|17
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|36
|4
|18
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|38
|4
|19
|James Cook
|RB
|40
|4
|20
|Breece Hall
|RB
|43
|4
|21
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|49
|4
|22
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|50
|5
|23
|Najee Harris
|RB
|52
|5
|24
|Rachaad White
|RB
|54
|5
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|59
|5
|26
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|60
|5
|27
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|RB
|61
|5
|28
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|63
|5
|29
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|68
|5
|30
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|72
|6
|31
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|78
|6
|32
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|79
|6
|33
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|86
|6
|34
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|87
|7
|35
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|89
|7
|36
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|90
|8
|37
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|95
|8
|38
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|96
|8
|39
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|103
|8
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|114
|8
|41
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|115
|8
|42
|Justice Hill
|RB
|123
|8
|43
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|124
|9
|44
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|125
|9
|45
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|129
|9
|46
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|130
|9
|47
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|133
|9
|48
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|136
|9
|49
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|137
|10
|50
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|138
|10
|51
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|141
|10
|52
|Ray Davis
|RB
|143
|10
|53
|Cam Akers
|RB
|146
|11
|54
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|149
|11
|55
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|167
|11
|56
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|172
|11
|57
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|174
|11
|58
|Audric Estime
|RB
|177
|11
|59
|Blake Corum
|RB
|181
|12
|60
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|184
|12
|61
|Trey Benson
|RB
|189
|12
|62
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|190
|12
|63
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|198
|13
|64
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|201
|13
|65
|Travis Homer
|RB
|202
|13
|66
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|209
|13
|67
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|214
|13
|68
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|216
|13
|69
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|220
|13
|70
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|221
|13
|71
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|222
|13
|72
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|227
|13
|73
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|228
|13
|74
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|233
|13
|75
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|234
|13
|76
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|235
|13
|77
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|236
|13
|78
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|237
|13
|79
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|238
|13
|80
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|240
|14
|81
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|243
|14
|82
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|246
|14
|83
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|247
|14
|84
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|249
|14
|85
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|253
|14
|86
|Will Shipley
|RB
|255
|14
|87
|Eric Gray
|RB
|256
|14
|88
|Carson Steele
|RB
|258
|14
|89
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|259
|14
|90
|C.J. Ham
|RB
|262
|14
|91
|Raheem Blackshear
|RB
|266
|14
|92
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|268
|14
|93
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|271
|14
|94
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|275
|15
|95
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|276
|15
|96
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|278
|15
|97
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|280
|15
|98
|Keilan Robinson
|RB
|282
|15
|99
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|286
|15
|100
|Ronnie Rivers
|RB
|289
|15
|101
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|290
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.